Pat Dye, 80, former Auburn coach, dies

College Football Hall of Famer Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden Auburn football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn, Alabama, from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for renal problems, but was asymptomatic.

When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a program that was deeply divided after only three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he had a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press' Top 10 five times.

Dye's overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank all of the people from around the country who have offered their support and admiration for dad these past several days,” said Dye's son, Pat Dye Jr. “... The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was beloved, he touched so many lives and he will be missed by many, especially our family.”

Dye's coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-for-play scandal rocked the Auburn program, which was placed on two years' probation.

Dye served as athletic director as well as coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on football talk-radio shows.

Auburn was 5-6 in Dye's first season, but it quickly turned around. In 1982, the Tigers were 9-3, defeated archrival Alabama for the first time in 10 years and made their first bowl trip since 1974.

By the next season, Auburn was back on top in the Southeastern Conference – a league that had been dominated for more than two decades by Alabama.

Over the next seven years, there were three more SEC titles in a row, from 1987-89, and a host of individual awards for his players. Running back Bo Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985, defensive lineman Tracy Rocker took home both the Outland and Lombardi trophies in 1988, and linebacker Aundray Bruce was the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NFL draft.

In 1989, Dye realized another dream when Alabama made its first trip ever to Auburn. The Tigers won the historic game 30-20, ending Alabama's quest for a perfect record and national championship.

The Iron Bowl series, which had been played every year in Birmingham since 1948, began being played at Jordan-Hare Stadium every other year beginning in 1993.

“He's one of the people that changed the direction of that rivalry,” said David Housel, Auburn's sports information director under Dye who eventually became athletic director. “Alabama had won nine years in a row; he broke that streak. And he was instrumental in getting the game to Auburn.”

The only thing that eluded Dye was a national championship. In 1983, the 11-1 Tigers featuring Bo Jackson were No. 3 – and remained there despite winning their bowl game while Nos. 1 and 2 lost. Miami leapfrogged to the top of the AP poll with its thrilling 31-30 victory over then-top ranked Nebraska.