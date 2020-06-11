Snider grad starting from scratch

Enzley Mitchell IV has done this before.

The Fort Wayne native and Snider graduate was named the first head men's basketball coach at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in west-central Indiana this week and will be tasked with building a program that can take the court for the 2021-22 season.

“It's a completely different opportunity than a coach coming in after another coach, where you have an established, or I would say a mature program. It's a lot of different challenges building a program from the ground up,” Mitchell said.

“My goal with a new program is to be able to continue to recruit young men that are going to be a good mission fit for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, people that are going to help us build the program. Like any coach, I want to win, sooner rather than later. ... We want to put a good foundation in place.”

Mitchell has been tasked with getting a program off the ground once before. In 2008, he was hired as the athletic director and first men's basketball coach at Northern New Mexico University.

At SMWC, however, his task is easier than it was a dozen years ago. Then, he was hired in the summer and his team was expected to take the court that winter. This time, he has a whole year to get the word out about his program, bring in players that fit his team concept and get them used to his coaching style and system before they're expected to play.

“You still have a lot of the same work that you have to do in terms of making the program known, getting the word out about it, talking to high school coaches, AAU coaches, junior college coaches and saying, 'Hey, this is another opportunity in terms of your players being able to take the next step,” Mitchell said. “Those things are all the same, but ... (at Northern New Mexico) I ended up having to recruit an entire team in roughly two months.

“Here, I have a lot longer. There's not that pressure to recruit the same right away.”

Mitchell, who lives in Indianapolis with his wife and daughter, played college basketball at Spring Arbor University, earning Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-WHAC honors as a senior in 1994 while averaging 18.8 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

After a short pro career overseas, he moved into coaching, working as an assistant at Earlham, Wilberforce, IUPUI and Milikin before taking the job at Northern New Mexico. In 2010, he moved on to be the head coach and athletic director at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

In recent years, however, Mitchell has been out of coaching, working as the kinesiology department chair at Bethel University in Indianapolis, as well as an assistant professor of sport management. Despite stepping away from the sideline, he stayed around the sport, operating a business called Prep Search that guides athletes and their families through the recruiting process.

“I've always had a love for the sport,” Mitchell said. “I've been playing since fifth grade. I really never got too far away from (coaching). ... Even with my faculty and academic work, I was never too far from that space.

“I always said if there was a right opportunity where I could return college basketball, not uproot my family and it made sense for everybody – it made sense for me professionally, and it made sense for my wife and daughter – I would look at it and if it was right, I would know it.”

SMWC, a Roman Catholic school of about 1,700 students, features a fast-growing athletic department. Men's basketball will be the seventh sport the Pomeroys have added in seven years. They are currently a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association but are hoping to move into the NAIA in the coming years.

All of that helped convince Mitchell he could build a winner at SMWC, and he is looking forward to getting the chance to be a head coach in Indiana.

“There's just so much talent in Indiana, in that region,” he said. “That's a little different than New Mexico, where I recruited nationally outside of the state to bring students in. Here, the Terre Haute area, central Indiana, Indianapolis, even Fort Wayne hopefully, these are all great areas to draw students in.

“I always thought for that level of college basketball, you can recruit a really, really good, competitive team just within the state of Indiana. ... Being able to coach college basketball in Indiana will be something special.”

Mitchell will also be staying active in academics, teaching a master's course in leadership development at SMWC.

