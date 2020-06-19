Rubio bill protects NCAA from lawsuits

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill Thursday that would protect the NCAA from being challenged in court if the association changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money for endorsement deals and personal appearances.

This week, the NCAA was hit with a federal antitrust lawsuit seeking damages for current and former athletes that could cost the association millions. The lawsuit also seeks to prevent the NCAA from regulating the ways athletes can be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

Rubio's Fairness in Collegiate Athletics Act also comes six days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that would open up that market for college athletes in the state. That law goes into effect July 2021. California and Colorado have passed similar laws that go into effect in 2023. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward NIL bills.

“We can't have 50 separate laws. It will destroy college athletics,” Rubio, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter.

The bill gives the NCAA until June 2021 to have new rules in place that will supersede state laws. The NCAA is already working on those reforms.

“We look forward to collaborating with our elected officials to affect the necessary change,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Further, we are committed to working with policymakers to craft a system that permits student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness while also maintaining our uniquely American, education-based collegiate athletics model.”

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, an advocacy group, said Rubio's bill would be a step back for athletes, giving too much power to the NCAA to craft a federal law.

“Senator Rubio's bill undermines the rights and protections guaranteed to Florida athletes that the Florida state legislature and governor adopted as law just days ago. It undermines economic freedom, states' rights, and gives the NCAA immunity for illegal activities. We encourage him to change course on this issue,” Huma said.

In Rubio's bill, the Federal Trade Commission would have the authority to enforce the law, and if the NCAA does not meet the deadline to have new rules in place the FTC could impose large fines against the association.

“It protects the athletes. It allows them to be compensated. These kids deserve to make a little bit of money while they're in college,” Rubio said. “At the same time it prevents the implosion of college athletics.”