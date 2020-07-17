NCAA chief says fall sports at risk

As the scheduled start of the college sports fall season approaches, NCAA president Mark Emmert sounded a warning Thursday about the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic affecting athletics this year.

“Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction,” Emmert said in a press release. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Emmert's statement was paired with a list of best practices the NCAA released for teams as they try to keep athletes and coaching staffs safe during the pandemic.

Among the suggestions are testing and results within three days of competition in “high contact risk sports,” like football; daily self-health checks from all players, coaches and staff; and adhering to public health standards set by local communities.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer, said in a release. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

Emmert emphasized that the guidelines would only make a return to sports possible if the pandemic is also under control throughout the country.

“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring's championships it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” Emmert said.

“This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable.”

Hours before the NCAA released its guidelines, Sports Illustrated obtained a document outlining the minimum standards for virus testing and positive test response that will be expected from Power Five conference schools .

The not-yet-finalized document includes a mandate for once-a-week testing during the season and at least 10 days of isolation for athletes who test positive. From contact tracing, those who have been in contact with players who test positive will need to be quarantined for a minimum of two weeks.

Inability to do weekly testing or adequate contact tracing would result in schools stopping competition, as would local rates of infection considered unsafe by local health officials or if local hospitals would be unable to deal with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the document SI obtained.

MAC delays fall sports

The Mid-American Conference pushed back the start of men's and women's soccer, cross country, field hockey and women's volleyball to Sept. 3, which aligns with the scheduled start of the football season.

Basketball tourney moved

The Cancun Challenge, a preseason college basketball tournament slated for November, has been moved from Mexico to Melbourne, Florida, at Eastern Florida State College because of the pandemic. Purdue is among the teams scheduled to compete .

Fans are asked to refrain from booking lodging until team hotels are announced, the Boilermakers said in a statement.

IU, Purdue receivers named to Biletnikoff list

Purdue junior Rondale Moore and sophomore David Bell and Indiana senior Whop Philyor are among the 55 players on the preseason watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best receiver in college football.

dsinn@jg.net