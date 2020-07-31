Ferentz apologizes, won't alter staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Facing a scathing report that detailed racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday he would not be making any staffing changes as he apologized and promised to overhaul some of his policies.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the critical report by an outside law firm showed the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.” Ferentz apologized to former Black players at a news conference and promised to build on changes made in recent weeks to improve their experience.

“This review brings us face-to-face with allegations of uneven treatment, where our culture that mandated uniformity caused many Black players to feel they were unable to show up as their authentic selves,” Ferentz said. “I want to apologize for the pain and frustration they felt at a time when I was trusted to help each of them become a better player, and a better person.”

The report said four unidentified current and former coaches – including at least two still on staff – were accused of bullying, demeaning and verbally abusing players and would be considered for potential disciplinary action.

Ferentz called the behavior unacceptable, saying it crossed the line from “demanding to demeaning.” But thought that those responsible could make changes.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and Ferentz said that no football assistants, including Feretnz's son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, would lose their jobs. Barta said any punishments would be handled confidentially, in accordance with state law.

Barta also said that Kirk Ferentz, who has led Iowa since 1999 and is the longest-tenured head coach in college football, had his full confidence to lead the program. At the same time, Barta acknowledged that Ferentz's philosophy, The Iowa Way, had become “perceived by many as 'the white way.'”

The report found that Black players were promised a “family atmosphere” during their recruiting, but found a different reality after they arrived in Iowa City. Many did not feel welcome or supported in the rule-bound program, where the ideal player “was built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, white athlete from a midwestern background.”

Players reported that they were long not allowed to wear “do-rags,” tank tops, earrings or other jewelry in the football building and were discouraged from getting tattoos or having certain hair styles. Coaches said the rules promoted a professional appearance, but Black players said they felt singled out, isolated and forced to suppress their personalities.

Beavers volleyball allege abuses

Athletes and others with ties to the program told The Associated Press that the head volleyball coach at Oregon State University runs an abusive program that has seen 11 players quit or transfer since 2016 and two team members contemplate suicide, with one attempting an overdose.

In interviews with the AP and complaints made to the university, they said that fifth-year head coach Mark Barnard pits players against each other in team meetings, threatens to revoke scholarships for struggling players and pushes team members past health warnings in practice as punishment.

They said they were perplexed by the administration not taking decisive action against Barnard after repeated complaints about the program, some of which triggered what university spokesman Steve Clark called a “full and impartial” investigation.

Former player Amya Small, along with two other players and three former Division I athletes with ties to the program, portrayed a coaching staff that has regularly bullied players, some of them to tears, in practices. Most did not want their names used, fearing they would endanger the status of the 12 athletes remaining on the team.

Small said the abuse contributed to her decision to take dozens of pills eight months ago, but that she changed her mind about her decision to overdose and called 911.

“My teammates showed up for me that night. I love my teammates. It's just Mark that makes it terrible,” said Small, who since has accepted a scholarship offer from Florida A&M.