Voting in AP poll exercise in futility

The college football preseason AP poll is generally an exercise in futility. By a week or two into the season, there are almost always at least a handful of rankings that make us pollsters look silly with hindsight.

Don't believe me? Just ask the voters who collectively ranked Michigan No. 5 right before the Wolverines lost to Appalachian State in 2007. Or the voters who placed Notre Dame at No. 10 before the Irish went 4-8 in 2016. Or the ones who put Texas in the top 15 seemingly every season before the Longhorns struggle to grab seven or eight wins.

The truth is, no one, even those whose job it is to know, really know how college football teams stack up against each other before the season begins. Of course, Alabama and – in the Dabo Swinney Era, at least – Clemson are probably going to be two of the best teams in the country, capable of almost effortlessly plugging the holes left by departed stars from the previous season.

Beyond that, there are so many variables, so many questions about the talent and chemistry on each team that can't be answered until they take the field, that preseason rankings are little more than educated guesswork.

This season, however, there were even more guesses than usual. I filled out my preseason poll on Aug. 10. That was also the day that news first broke the Big Ten was in the process of deciding to cancel its fall football season because of continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

As I was compiling my rankings then I had to take into account not only the changes to team strength because of players opting out – Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman were just three of the opt-outs that caused me to think twice about their team's ranking – but also whether the teams I was ranking would even have a fall season.

I eventually decided to play the rankings straight: I would rank the teams as if all of the Power Five conferences were playing and make changes later if necessary. What good would a poll be if I didn't include Ohio State, arguably the most talented team in the country, or Penn State or Oregon? My final rankings included eight teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12, including Indiana, which I slipped in at No. 25 (it would have been a fun season, Hoosiers fans).

Within 24 hours of completing my poll, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 had canceled their seasons, and the Mountain West, home of my No. 23 Boise State, had done likewise. Just like that, my poll included only 16 teams that planned to play in 2020 and my top 10 had been whittled to seven.

It was surreal to create a poll knowing that it might be obsolete in a manner of hours. It was also a gut-punch as a college football fan and writer. Because although preseason polls are likely to range from “very wrong” to “catastrophically wrong,” they are also a reminder that the college football season is just around the corner.

This year, the poll, torn apart one day after I completed it, was just one more reminder that this season won't be normal and it won't be nearly as fun as usual with two of the sport's major conferences and a handful of smaller ones deciding the risks of playing in a pandemic were too great.

On Monday, the Associated Press released the official poll, slotting Clemson in at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2. Rather than having the voters send in a second ballot without the Big Ten and Pac-12 included, the AP decided to have an inclusive preseason poll and then narrow the first in-season poll to only teams taking the field this fall.

“Let's give people a look at what the preseason would have been, but once the games start, we will only rank the teams that are playing,” said Ralph Russo, who runs the poll for the AP.

I'm behind the decision to include everyone in the voting, at least for the preseason poll, because, again, no one expects the first poll to match the final rankings anyway. This is a way to recognize all the teams that would have been talented enough to make waves in the fall, had the pandemic not intervened.

For now, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to craft another (almost certainly) incorrect poll in the spring. I'm feeling good about the Buckeyes as the preseason No. 1.

Dylan Sinn covers Notre Dame and Big Ten football for The Journal Gazette.