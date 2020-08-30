Brooks lobbies for social justice

One day shortly after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in late May, Keion Brooks Jr. caught a glimpse of himself in the reflection on his cellphone. In high school, he had longer hair that fell over his face, but he'd since gotten it cut and when he saw himself, he thought he looked a bit like Floyd.

“That really scared me, brought a couple of tears to my eyes,” Brooks said. “It really hit me and made me realize, that could have been me, it could have been my brother, it could have been one of my teammates. Once I had that realization, it just made me want to do more to be able to do what I can to help.”

“It's scary because I'm a Black male and at times I feel almost like we're being hunted or whatever,” he added.

Brooks, a Fort Wayne native who played three years at North Side before transferring to La Lumiere School in LaPorte as a senior and then going on to play college basketball at Kentucky, has become a member of the SEC Council on Racial Equality and Social Justice and the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition, both of which were formed this month.

On Friday, Brooks, who will be a sophomore with the Wildcats this season, spoke with the media for the first time since Floyd's death about his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality.

Brooks knows that as a Kentucky basketball player he is a quasi-celebrity on campus and in Lexington, Kentucky, and therefore he is less likely to be the target of violence from the police. That doesn't mean, however, that the issue does not hit home for him.

“I have an older brother, I have two younger brothers, I have a father and it scares me knowing that at any time something like that (an incident with the police) could happen to them,” Brooks said. “Or to me. If I was to leave outside of this bubble and be somewhere I'm not recognized as Keion Brooks that plays for Kentucky, there might be an officer waiting to make an example of me, just because he had a bad day.”

On Thursday, Kentucky football players, with the support of coach Mark Stoops, staged a walkout at practice to protest the killing of Jacob Blake at the hands of police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Brooks said he supported the football players taking a stand and hopes they put a plan of action into place in the wake of the move. He was also impressed by NBA players and other pro athletes who decided to boycott games in protest of Blake's death.

“It's a great way to take a stand and show that we're serious,” said Brooks, who started the video call by praying for and asking for justice for Blake and Breonna Taylor, killed at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police in March. “That we're not going to continue letting this happen, that we're demanding change.”

The Wildcats' basketball team is working on a series of actions to “let people know we're not going to stand for these social injustices,” Brooks said. Although he couldn't get into specifics, he did mention that coach John Calipari has emphasized the importance of voting and has talked with the players about how to register to vote with absentee ballots while they are on campus.

Brooks knows that there will likely be backlash to the athletes speaking out about issues they care about, even among those who consider themselves fans of Kentucky basketball.

“I think some people have a difficult time separating the athlete from the sport that they play,” said Brooks, the 2018 winner of The Journal Gazette's Tiffany Gooden Award as the best basketball player in the SAC. “Just because I represent Kentucky basketball and I go out there and play in Rupp Arena, that does not mean I'm not a person who has morals, values and opinions and views on certain things.

“We're people that have strong views on topics, just like the fans do. They just want us to go out there and entertain for an hour or two and then just shut up, but that's not going to work, that's not how this is. ... I don't see why they would think we're not going to get up and say something. I'm praying for them, that hopefully they can see change.”

During his call with the media, Brooks was asked whether he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena, named after Adolph Rupp, the Wildcats' coach from 1930 to 1972, who won four national championships, but did not recruit a Black player to Kentucky until 1970. A group of Black faculty members in the university's African American and Africana Studies department have recently pushed for the name to be changed.

Brooks hedged his answer, admitting “I haven't educated myself well enough on Adolph Rupp or just the whole situation at hand to really give you my thoughts on it,” but he said from what he does know, he would support changing the name.

“(Brooks) courageously supported our call to change the name of Rupp Arena,” the group of faculty members said in a statement provided to ESPN. “Mr. Brooks has made this stand knowing full well the vitriol he will face from a segment of University of Kentucky sports fans. Mr. Brooks is already a leader on these issues as a member of the (SEC Council on Racial Equality and Social Justice). We welcome Mr. Brooks, his teammates, Coach (John) Calipari, and his staff to meet with us to educate him and others further about why Rupp's name should be removed from the arena.”

