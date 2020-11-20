Ex-Irish coach Holtz tests positive for COVID

COLUMBIA. S.C. — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don't have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

More cancellations

The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.

It's the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same period.

The school has suspended all football activities, and players and coaches were moved to a hotel Nov. 11 in an attempt to contain further infection. Players and coaches were permitted to vacate the hotel Sunday morning but have not been cleared medically to return to practice, which was canceled Thursday for the fourth consecutive day.

Per league protocols, players who tested positive for the coronavirus must sit out at least 14 days from their original tests to get screened for any cardiac impact from the virus. After they are cleared, they are required to wait another seven days so that they can practice and condition and re-acclimate their bodies to the rigors of the sport.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The university announced that 33 players are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations Saturday and are scheduled to face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28.

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

Also Thursday, Pittsburgh's pandemic-delayed game at Georgia Tech was moved to Dec. 10.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within both programs.

Georgia Tech is off this week after its game at Miami scheduled for Saturday was pushed back to Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 problems in the Miami program.