Irish guard Kraemer out after surgery

Notre Dame starting right guard Tommy Kraemer will miss Friday's game against North Carolina after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Friday night, coach Brian Kelly confirmed. Kraemer could return to football activity as early as next week.

Kraemer's absence means the Irish will be without two starting offensive linemen when they face the Tar Heels. Center Jarrett Patterson is out for the season with a foot injury that required surgery. In the place of those starters will be redshirt freshman Zeke Correll at center and redshirt junior Josh Lugg at right guard.

The Irish offensive line earned a place on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll on Monday – the second straight season it has been on the midseason list after winning the award in 2017 – but its depth will be tested against North Carolina.

IU receiver honored again

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Hoosiers' 42-35 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Fryfogle had seven catches for 218 yards in the game, making him the first Big Ten player ever with 200 yards receiving in back-to-back games. He also caught three touchdown passes and has six TDs in his last three games. This is second straight week Fryfogle won the award.

Big Ten women's slate released

Big Ten women's basketball teams will play 20 conference games, an increase of two from the past two years, the conference announced. The Big Ten released its full schedule Monday.

Schools will play seven opponents twice (once at home and once on the road) and will face the remaining six opponents once (three at home and three on the road). To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, the schedule is built with byes throughout and a potential bye week if necessary during the final week of the regular season.

Conference favorite Indiana will open its league schedule Dec. 20 against Nebraska and will travel to Maryland for a Jan. 4 matchup with the team that knocked it out of the 2020 Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers will play at Purdue on Jan. 14 and host a return match with the Boilermakers at Assembly Hall in the season finale March 5 or 6.

Purdue opens with a home game against Northwestern, conference co-champion last season, Dec. 17 and travels to co-champion Maryland on Jan. 10.

The Big Ten Tournament will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ball State coach retiring next year

Ball State men's volleyball coach Joel Walton will retire at the end of the 2021 season, the Cardinals announced. When he steps down, Walton will have led the program for 23 years. In his first 22 seasons, he has amassed 20 winning records, with an overall mark of 403-230, making him one of only 13 NCAA men's volleyball coaches with 400 career wins.

