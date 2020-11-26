Hoosiers prove hype deserved

BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 26 points on perfect shooting from the floor, Grace Berger posted the first triple-double in program history and No. 16 Indiana defeated Eastern Kentucky 100-51 in a season opener Wednesday living up to preseason hype.

The Hoosiers showed why they have been tabbed, for the first time, as favorites to win the Big Ten this season. Indiana placed four in double figures (Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Danielle Patterson 14), shooting 55% (41-for-75), owning a 56-40 advantage on the boards and blocking 11 shots.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 119, CHARLESTON 38: In Columbia, S.C., the Gamecocks picked up where they left off last season, opening a 17-0 lead and blowing past Charleston 119-38 in the season opener for their 27th straight victory.

No. 2 STANFORD 108, CAL POLY 40: In Stanford, California, Haley Jones scored on a lay-in 14 seconds into the game and wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds playing for the first time in more than 10 months since a knee injury ended her freshman season early to lead the Cardinal.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 74, SE MISSOURI 53: In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Olivia Cochran scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to lift the Cardinals in the opener for both teams.

No. 25 MICHIGAN 93, C. MICHIGAN 75: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 22 points as the Wolverines pulled away late.

SIUE 66, PFW 50: At the Gates Center, despite overcoming a 14-point deficit, the Mastodon women dropped their first contest of the season. Hannah Hess led all scorers with 18 points, one shy of her career-high. Jaida Wolfork had a double-double in her first collegiate game, getting 10 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Ott was the third Mastodon in double-figures, as she also scored 10.

Men

No. 4 VIRGINIA 89, TOWSON 54: In Uncasville, Connecticut, Trey Murphy III scored 21 points a day after learning he was cleared to play and fellow transfer Sam Hauser added 19 points as the Cavaliers opened the season with a rout.

No. 5 IOWA 97, NC CENTRAL 67: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the Hawkeyes opened the season with an easy win.

Garza had his 17th consecutive game of 20 points or more.

No. 8 ILLINOIS 122, NC A&T 60: In Champaign, Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points and freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 for the Illini.

No. 23 OHIO ST. 94, ILLINOIS ST. 67: In Columbus, Ohio, Justice Sueing scored 19 points as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 22-0 lead en route to the win.

No. 25 MICHIGAN 96, BOWLING GREEN 82: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chaundee Brown scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half of his Michigan debut in the Wolverines' victory.

Isaiah Livers added 17 points and Mike Smith contributed 16 for Michigan. The Wolverines (1-0) never trailed in the game.