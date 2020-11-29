No. 1 South Carolina survives battle with South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After winning by 81 in its season opener, South Carolina found a tougher fight against South Dakota.

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and the top-ranked Gamecocks pulled away after halftime for an 81-71 win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Saturday.

“We're going to be tested,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We were tested today. We're going to be tested tomorrow. We could have scheduled differently, but this type of competition is the best type of teacher.”

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

South Carolina (2-0) had defeated Charleston 119-38 in its opener.

“I thought South Dakota played great basketball and we played subpar basketball,” Staley said. “I thought we looked unorganized at times. We looked rushed. I knew we had another gear in us. When that gear kicked in, I thought we did a great job of exploding for a 31-point third quarter.”

No. 10 OREGON 116, SEATTLE 51: In Eugene, Oregon, Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points to lead the Ducks in their season opener.

Sophomore center Sedona Prince had 17 points for Oregon, which shot 53.1% from the field while outrebounding the Redhawks 58-28. Senior forward Lydia Giomi added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

No. 24 MISSOURI STATE 81, No. 12 MARYLAND 72: In Fort Myers, Florida, Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points as the Bears rallied from a 16-points deficit at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jasmine Franklin had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Missouri State (2-0). The Bears shot just 41.8% from the field but scored 25 points off 24 Maryland turnovers.

The Terrapins had won 18 straight games – by an average of 25.1 points – dating to a 77-49 win at No. 24 Michigan on Jan. 12.

INDIANA TECH 75, MARIAN 72: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 22 Warriors extended their winning streak to 27 games, paced by Erika Foy's 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was 9 of 11 from the field as Tech (8-0) overcame a 13-point deficit.

Taya Andrews scored 18 points.

Imani Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 Marian (6-4).

LINDSEY WILSON 74, SAINT FRANCIS 64: In Crestview Hills, Kentucky, Reganne Pate led the Cougars (6-2) with 15 points, and Cassidy Crawford added 12. Reagan Turner's 24 points paced Lindsey Wilson (6-1).

Men

INDIANA TECH 88, GOSHEN 53: At the Schaefer Center, Josh Kline had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Max Perez added 12 points for the Warriors (5-2).

Austin Branagan and Michael Bowers scored 14 points apiece to pace Goshen (2-6).

No. 9 DUKE 81, COPPIN STATE 71: In Durham, North Carolina, freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help the Blue Devils overcome a turnover-filled performance and win their season opener.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of free throws while also tallying five assists.

No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 80, NOTRE DAME 70: In East Lansing, Michigan, Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to lead the Spartans.

Michigan State (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (0-1) with 23 points,

MINNESOTA 88, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 73: In Minneapolis, Marcus Carr scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half to lead the Golden Gophers.

Both Gach added 17 points and Liam Robbins had 10 for Minnesota (2-0).