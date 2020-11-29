No. 11 Northwestern falls to Spartans for its 1st loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.

The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.

Northwestern grabbed a 20-17 lead early in the fourth on Cam Porter's 3-yard run.

The Spartans rallied on Coghlin's 44-yard field goal after forcing a turnover one snap following Rocky Lombardi's interception.

Northwestern turned the ball over again, and receiver Berkeley Holman was carted off the field following the play.

The Wildcats punted on their next possession, facing a fourth-and-10 from their 22, with a few minutes left.

Lombardi converted a third-and-8 from his 38 with a run after Northwestern called a timeout, taking time off the clock until punting from midfield with 32 seconds left.

The Wildcats ended the game by throwing laterals from deep in their end, trying to extend the play as time expired, only to have the Spartans recover the ball in the end zone for a touchdown at a fan-free game.

PENN STATE 27, MICHIGAN 17: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards as the Nittany Lions won for the first time this season.

Clifford, Keyvone Lee and Will Levis ran for TDs, and Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) never trailed. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.

It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program.

BALL STATE 27, TOLEDO 24: In Toledo, Drew Plitt threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns, and Tye Evans ran for 101 yards to lead the Cardinals.

Ball State (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) built a 24-3 lead after 21/2 quarters before Toledo (2-2, 2-2) rallied.

No. 4 CLEMSON 52, PITTSBURGH 17: In Clemson, South Carolina, Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks to lead the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Lawrence hadn't seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson's next two games, including its only loss this season – a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.

No. 6 FLORIDA 34, KENTUCKY 10: In Gainesville, Florida, Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns to lead the Gators.

It was Pitts' first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a hit against Georgia.

Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school's single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also had 34 in 2001.

Trask became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games to top Wuerffel's mark of seven set in 1996.

No. 16 COASTAL CAROLINA 49, TEXAS STATE 14: In San Marcos, Texas, C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title. Coastal Carolina had 572 yards of offense in extending its winning streak to 10 games.

No. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.

Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, were injured and did not play.

No. 23 LA.-LAFAYETTE 70, LA.-MONROE 20: In Monroe, Louisiana, Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters to lead the Ragin' Cajuns. Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored a touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt).