Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier in shutout loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers (4-3) rarely allowed the Commodores (0-8) to cross midfield.

“I just think it's incredible I am able to do this, and all I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there,” Fuller said.

Missouri outgained Vanderbilt 603-196. Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

“He refuses to get tackled,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “The play is never over until you physically get him to the ground.”

Connor Bazelak completed 30 of 37 passes for 318 yards. Tyler Badie had seven catches for 102 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals completed 11 of 19 passes for 79 yards. Keyon Henry-Brooks rushed 15 times for 64 yards.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team last week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

Fuller said she was more nervous for her last soccer game than her first football game. She wasn't shy around her new teammates, even speaking up at halftime and telling them to be more enthusiastic. Fuller said she hopes to play again this week.

Mason said the coaches asked Fuller to squib the kickoff because she was used to delivering low kicks on the soccer field. After the play, she went straight to the sideline where she high-fived some of her new teammates and swapped some elbow bumps. Fuller's parents watched and cheered from the stands along with her boyfriend and best friend.

Other women have played college football at other levels: Liz Heaston for Willamette in NAIA in 1997; Katie Hnida for New Mexico in 2003; April Goss with Kent State in 2015; and Tonya Butler, the first to kick a field goal, for Division II West Alabama in 2003.