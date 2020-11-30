Ivey secures 1st victory as Notre Dame coach

SOUTH BEND – Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, 88-68 over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday.

Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins. Ivey's Irish (1-1) took the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, extended it to 15 points at halftime and kept it in double figures the rest of the way.

Anaya Peoples added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Notre Dame with Abby Prohaska scoring 10 points. Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey, the third of three sisters to play for the Irish, was scoreless in 22 minutes after recording a career high of 34 points in a one-point loss to Ohio in the team's opener.

Notre Dame was again without three returning starters: Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert and Mikki Vaughn, out for various reasons.

Peyton Scott scored 18 points, Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points for the RedHawks, who were playing in their opener.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 79, No. 21 GONZAGA 72: In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to lead the Gamecocks in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

It was the second straight game that the Gamecocks faced a tough challenge from their opponent.

Henderson earned tournament MVP honors as she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the opening round win over South Dakota.

Against Gonzaga, Henderson was scoreless in the first half before going 6 for 12 in the third and fourth quarters. She was 10 for 13 from the free throw line over that span.

After Jill Townsend's 3-pointer gave Gonzaga a 62-60 lead with six minutes to play, South Carolina (3-0) got the lead back up to eight in the final 90 seconds. The Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers, including one by Cierra Walker with 54 seconds to play to cut it to 74-70.

Jenn Wirth scored 16 points, two shy of her career high, to lead Gonzaga (0-1).

No. 12 MARYLAND 115, No. 14 ARKANSAS 96: In Fort Myers, Florida, Katie Benzan scored a career-high 28 points, drained eight 3-pointers, led five Terrapins into double-figure scoring.

Chloe Bibby added 23 points and 12 rebounds, hitting 5 of 7 shots from distance, Diamond Miller scored 19 with 10 rebounds, freshman Angel Reese scored 16 and Ashley Owusu 12.

No. 20 OHIO STATE 82, DUQUESNE 47: In Columbus, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, and Dorka Juhasz had a double-double as the Buckeyes won their season opener.

The Buckeyes broke it open in the second quarter when they outscored the Dukes 19-7 and held Duquesne to 2-of-15 shooting from the field, including 0 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc., 4 p.m.

Men

No. 2 BAYLOR 86, WASHINGTON 52: In Las Vegas, Jared Butler scored 20 points as the Bears won without coach Scott Drew, who is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Baylor (2-0) shot 44.8% (13 for 29) from 3-point range.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, MaCio Teague had 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds.

RICHMOND 76, No. 10 KENTUCKY 64: In Lexington, Kentucky, Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered the Spiders to the program's first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team.

A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.

Kentucky (1-1) got within eight before Richmond answered with Jacob Gilyard's fast-break layup and Matt Grace's 3-pointer for a 13-point edge with 4:40 left. Francis added a 3-pointer that made it 72-56 and sparked a celebration on the Spiders' bench.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 74, UMASS-LOWELL 64: In Columbus, Ohio, Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Buckeyes in a come-from-behind victory.

Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State (2-0). C.J. Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each had 11 points.

Ohio State benefited from a four-point play with 9:35 left when Daley fouled Sueing on a drive. Daley was assessed a technical foul for arguing, giving him five fouls and ruling him out for the rest of the game. He was the River Hawks' leading scorer with 11 points at the time. The four free throws put Ohio State up 53-51.

Noel tied it at 59 with a 3 for UMass-Lowell with 5:57 left. But Liddell scored inside, and Sueing had a layup off a long rebound to give the Buckeyes a 63-59 lead.

No. 24 RUTGERS 70, HOFSTRA 56: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jacob Young had 17 points to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Montez Mathis scored 14 points, and point guard Paul Mulcahy added nine rebounds and seven assists as Rutgers (3-0) never trailed.

No. 25 MICHIGAN 81, OAKLAND 71, OT: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime as the Wolverines won in overtime.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.

The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.

Jalen Moore led Oakland with 21 points, and Trey Townsend had 13.