Spartans deal Duke rare home defeat

DURHAM, N.C. – Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime.

Michigan State maintained control in the second half, leading by as many as 16, with balance on offense to go with aggressive defense and rebounding.

The Blue Devils (1-1) rallied late and pulled within five in the final minute. They started strong and led 13-3 before struggling to make shots or get stops.

No. 4 WISCONSIN 82, GREEN BAY 42: In Madison, Wisconsin, Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Wisconsin breezed past Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan's return to Madison.

Ryan is the son of former Badgers head coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan and current Badgers coach Greg Gard worked together on Bo Ryan's Wisconsin staff from 2002-07.

Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers each scored 13 points for the Badgers (3-0), and Brad Davison added 10 points.

No. 9 CREIGHTON 94, OMAHA 67: In Omaha, Nebraska, Christian Bishop scored 18 points to lead Creighton in the rout of Omaha.

The Bluejays (2-0) shot 61% while bolting to a 50-26 halftime lead.

Denzel Mahoney, who sat out the opener because of COVID-19 issues, finished with 17 points, Antwann Jones scored 12, Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and 11 assists, Damien Jefferson added 11 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner 10.

Marlon Ruffin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Matt Pile had a game-high nine rebounds to lead the Mavericks (1-3).

No. 12 VILLANOVA 87, HARTFORD 53: In Uncasville, Connecticut, Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and the Wildcats bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Eric Dixon had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1), who had six players score in double figures.

The Wildcats, coming off an overtime loss to Virginia Tech, shot 52% from the floor and made 15 of their 37 3-point shots.

Traci Carter had 13 points and Austin Williams added 11 points for Hartford (0-2).

No. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 67, STANFORD 63: In Asheville, N.C., Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help North Carolina hold off Stanford in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.

Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

No. 15 VIRGINIA 76, ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) 51: In Charlottesville, Virginia, Jay Huff scored 13 points and Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a win over St. Francis (Pa.).

Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-1), who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points and Trey Murphy III had 10.