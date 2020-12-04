Wolfpack stuns No. 1 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina's 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.

The Gamecocks were ice-cold throughout, shooting 28% from the field.

Kayla Jones led North Carolina State with 16 points, Elissa Cunane added 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Perez finished with 11 points.

Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere led the Gamecocks with 11 points apiece.

No. 13 INDIANA 71, SAMFORD 26: In Bloomington, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece for Indiana.

Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0).

Shauntai Battle scored 12 points for Samford (0-3). Coming off a 66-64 loss to Auburn, it shot 21% and had 26 turnovers.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 76, NOTRE DAME 66: In South Bend, Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and the Wolverines used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off the Irish.

Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by an Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play. Notre Dame (1-2) made just 2 of its last 12 shots.

No. 14 MARYLAND 112, TOWSON 78: In College Park, Maryland, Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland's Big Ten record 21 3-pointers in the win.

Maryland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) – with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made 3-pointers, and Towson was 7 of 19.

Men

No. 3 IOWA 99, W. ILLINOIS 58: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes stayed unbeaten.

Jack Nunge matched his career high with 18 points for Iowa (3-0). Joe Wieskamp added 11 points and Patrick McCaffery scored 10 for the Hawkeyes.

No. 7 KANSAS 89, WASHBURN 54: In Lawrence, Kansas, David McCormack scored 17 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and Jalen Wilson had 12, helping the Jayhawks (3-1) cruise in the their long-delayed home opener.