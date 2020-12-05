Spartans outlast Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Rocket Watts picked the right time to have his best game for Michigan State.

The sophomore guard scored a career-high 23 points and was strong defensively to help the eighth-ranked Spartans overcome a flat start and avoid a huge upset with an 83-76 win over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.

“That's the best I've seen him play – ever,” coach Tom Izzo said. “He was in control. He made good decisions.”

The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke this week.

“Those of you that think we're ready for the national championship because we beat Duke, readjust your theories because we have a long way to go,” Izzo said.

The Titans (0-1) led by five points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties, but came up short as two players fouled out.

“Our guys fought really hard,” coach Mike Davis said. “We just ran out of bodies.”

Detroit Mercy was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting while playing for his father, the former Indiana coach.

MARQUETTE 67, No. 4 WISCONSIN 65: In Milwaukee, Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer to lift the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman's shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.

Marquette (3-1) snapped Wisconsin's 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.

Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points.

No. 6 DUKE 76, BELLAR-MINE 54: In Durham, North Carolina, Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and made, and the Blue Devils (2-1) used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past the Knights (0-1), making their Division I debut,.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points for Duke.

No. 9 CREIGHTON 93, KENNESAW STATE 58: In Omaha, Nebraska, Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bluejays.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which Creighton (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.

Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. He had six rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in his 15 minutes.

No. 15 VIRGINIA 71, KENT STATE 64, OT: In Charlottesville, Virginia, Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime to lead the Cavaliers.

Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1), which was upset by San Francisco in its second game this season.

Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1).

Women

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 116, No. 20 DEPAUL 75: In Uncasville, Connecticut, Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Cardinals history.

Louisville (3-0) surpassed the 115 points it scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn't finalized until this week.

Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in the Jimmy V Classic, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game so the Blue Demons could play the Cardinals.