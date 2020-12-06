Fields all-everything in Buckeyes' win

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Justin Fields ran, passed and blocked for unbeaten Ohio State in its latest stylish victory.

And with coach Ryan Day away from the team following his positive COVID-19 test, Fields did his best to fill that role, too.

“It was crazy. It kind of felt like I was almost our coach for the offense,” Fields said. “The guys with me, the leaders we have on offense, it made my job easier.”

Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for two to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 52-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Haskell Garrett scored on an interception for the Buckeyes, who were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend.

Ohio State (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) was without Day and a few other members of the coaching staff. The Buckeyes also had a list of 23 unavailable players. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson coached Ohio State in Day's absence.

“It was never about me. It was about the team,” Johnson said. “It's a great honor, but everything I do is for the players.”

Day was made available to reporters after the game.

“I took a lot of notes. I yelled a lot,” he said. “I got really, really excited. On Haskell's play, I was running around the house. It was not easy. It's all about the team, but it was a difficult day.”

The Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.

Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) was coming off a win over another undefeated team – Northwestern – but the Spartans were overmatched Saturday. Rocky Lombardi was shaken up and left the game after being sacked in the second quarter, and by that time, the rout was already on.

It was 21-0 when Michigan State was backed up near its own goal line. Lombardi's pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Garrett.

“Outings like this are not acceptable, and I don't care who we're playing,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “Even though that was a good team, when I turn on the film, I'm going to be sick to see some of the things that we did.”

Fields scored on two short runs in the first half, sandwiched around a 28-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Fields also hustled down the field to throw a late block on Trey Sermon's 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Payton Thorne completed his first 11 passes for Michigan State after relieving Lombardi, and he ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the third that made it 35-7.

PENN STATE 23, RUTGERS 7: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown to lead the Nittany Lions. Penn State's defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways.

Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball, outgained Rutgers 381-204 and held the Scarlet Knights to a season-low for points, more than three touchdowns below their average. The win was the second straight for the Nittany Lions and their 14th in a row over the Scarlet Knights (2-5, 2-5).

No. 24 IOWA 35, ILLINOIS 21: In Champaign, Illinois, Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes as the Hawkeyes (5-2 Big Ten) scored 35 straight points in the come-from-behind victory.

Petris was 18 of 28 for 220 yards, and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards. Illinois is 2-4.

Iowa's comeback started with a 22-yard pass from Petras to Sam LaPorta to cut the Illini lead to 14-7.