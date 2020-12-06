Virus spoils No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday's game for all the right seasons. They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation's top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.

For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.

Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn't play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.

“We're disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said. “When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we're proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.

“There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we're going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”

Before heading back to Waco, Texas, Drew told reporters on a Zoom call both programs wanted to play but it was determined they couldn't do it safely after consulting with the Indiana state health commissioner, the Marion County public health director and team physicians.

The coaches hope to reschedule the game. Drew said they're discussing possible make-up dates and potential sites though the more immediate priority was getting home and completing finals.

“We're looking at a bunch of different options, so it's probably too early to say we've targeted in on something,” Drew said. “I think a neutral site would be how both of us would still prefer it. But at the same time we want to make it happen. So whatever has to happen we'll do.”

Gonzaga and Baylor arrived in Indianapolis last week for the Jimmy V Classic. The Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Mountaineers 87-82. Baylor (3-0) pulled away late to defeat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in Wednesday's second game.

Both teams spent the next three nights in Indy, preparing for a game that could have taken place last March – if COVID-19 hadn't forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament – or could happen again this March in Indy.

So they were eager to play this one.

“Scott and I talked about this a lot this past summer,” Few said Wednesday. “We thought this was the right thing to do. We both knew we would have highly rated teams and we knew we had to find a place and time to play it. To have it here in Indianapolis, the home of the Final Four makes it special.”

“They (the Bears) are good, really, really good. They were really good last year and now they're older and they're hungrier. They're March ready already in November.”

