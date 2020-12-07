Fatigued Spartans top W. Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Joey Hauser had his heels on the logo at half court and that was close enough to feel confident about making a long-range 3-pointer.

Hauser hoisted the shot without hesitating and made it, helping him finish with a career-high 24 points in a 79-61 win over Western Michigan on Sunday night.

“I didn't know how deep I was,” he said. “I just shot it in rhythm.”

The Marquette transfer scored in double digits in each of his first four games with the Spartans, and was making more than half of his shots before his breakout game. He was unhappy, however, about making just 3 of 13 on 3-pointers until connecting on a career-high six shots beyond the arc on 10 attempts.

Hauser credited his teammates for keeping his confidence up after his shaky start on shots from the outside by encouraging him to shoot more.

“They've had faith in me even though I missed a couple shots,” he said.

The Spartans (5-0) seemed flat or perhaps just tired for a second straight game at home after beating No. 6 Duke with an inspired effort on the road. Playing for a third time in six days, Michigan State led the Broncos (0-2) by just two points midway through the second half and trailed for six-plus minutes in the game.

Hauser helped Michigan State pull away with a 19-6 run in the second half that was capped by a 3-pointer from about 30 feet.

“They're a good team and when he gets going like that, they're really tough,” Broncos coach Clayton Bates said.

NOTRE DAME 78, DETROIT MERCY 70: In South Bend, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes.

Five players reached double figures for the Irish (1-1). Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists.

The Irish are 21-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey, who set up Sunday's game via tweet after Notre Dame's early schedule was thrown into disarray by coronavirus-related cancellations.

Goodwin scored on a jumper to regain the lead for the Irish, 64-63 and Ryan followed with a 3-pointer in the decisive 12-0 run.

Bul Kuol led Detroit Mercy (0-2) with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

No. 12 VILLANOVA 68, No. 17 TEXAS 64: In Austin, Texas, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore each scored 19 points as the Wildcats handed the Longhorns their first loss.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for Villanova (4-1). Jermaine Samuels, who sat out practice last week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns (4-1). Texas had won the Maui Invitational in the program's best start in six years under coach Shaka Smart.

No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 80, GEORGETOWN 71: In Washington, D.C., Miles McBride scored 17 points and Derek Culver had 14 to lead the Mountaineers.

Culver, the leading scorer and rebounder for West Virginia (4-1), was limited to just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emmitt Matthews had 13 points and Taz Sherman added 12 as West Virginia bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

Jahvon Blair led Georgetown (1-2) with 19 points while Jamorko Pickett added 11.

No. 17 TEXAS TECH 81, GRAMBLING STATE 40: In Lubbock, Texas, Kyler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech (4-1) never trailed after Edwards made a 3-pointer only 17 seconds into the game, but the Red Raiders then missed 12 of their next 13 shots.

GEORGIA TECH 79, No. 20 KENTUCKY 62: In Atlanta, Moses Wright scored 21 points, and Kyle Sturdivant added 15 as the Yellow Jackets handed the Wildcats their third straight loss.

Georgia Tech (1-2) won with defense, recording 15 steals that led to a dominant 33-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky (1-3).