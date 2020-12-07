Gamecocks stop Cyclones

AMES, Iowa – Zia Cooke scored 19 points, and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Cooke shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range, 6-of-12 overall, helping South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.

“That's what offensive flow is,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “The ball should find who should shoot it. Any team that is in rhythm, it's a high possibility they're going to make shots.”

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina, and Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

No. 2 STANFORD 83, WASHINGTON 50: In Las Vegas, Haley Jones scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal.

The Pac-12 home opener for Stanford was shifted from Palo Alto, California, due to Santa Clara County's ban on sporting events and practices for three weeks.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer improved to 1,097-253 and is two victories shy of passing Pat Summitt (1,098) as the winningest coach in women's college basketball history.

No. 16 ARKANSAS 83, No. 4 BAYLOR 78: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Amber Ramirez scored 23 points and Chelsea Dungee added 22 to lead the Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 85, UT MARTIN 67: In Louisville, Kentucky, Dana Evans scored 26 points to lead the Cardinals (4-0).

Louisville used an 18-3 run over the final 6:58 of the first half to take a 40-27 halftime lead and break away from a solid Skyhawks squad playing its first game of the season. Evans scored 10 of her points during that spurt.

The senior guard made 9-of-18 shots, including 4-of-9 3-pointers to lead Louisville, which shot 42% from the floor.

No. 11 KENTUCKY 72, No. 13 INDIANA 68: In Lexington, Kentucky, Rhyne Howard scored 22 points as the Wildcats rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter.

Three different Wildcats made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds, the clinchers coming from Chastity Patterson with 4 seconds left.

Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Indiana points in the fourth quarter. Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead.

Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

VALPARAISO 52, PURDUE 47: At West Lafayette, Grace White made 9 of 14 shots and totaled 20 points to lead the Crusaders (2-1). Purdue (1-1) was led by Kayana Traylor's 15 points and eight rebounds. Brooke Moore added 10 points for Purdue. The Boilermakers shot 27.3% from the field, and Valparaiso connected on 37.7% of its shots with seven 3-pointers to Purdue's zero.

NOTRE DAME 65, IUPUI 58: In South Bend, Maddy Westbeld had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead the Irish (2-2). She scored 12 in the fourth quarter, as Notre Dame went on a 20-13 run. Sydney Roule scored 16 points for IUPUI (2-1).