Book semifinalist for pair of national awards

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback. He has thrown for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns against two interceptions while also running for 465 yards and eight touchdowns.

This is his second time as a semifinalist for the award after also earning the distinction in 2018. Book is also one of the 18 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football.

In weekly honors, Book was named a Manning Award Star after completing 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns and running for 53 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-21 win over Syracuse that capped an undefeated season for the No. 2 Irish.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton are among the 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football. Owusu-Koramoah leads the Irish with 49 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He also has three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and an interception. Hamilton, a sophomore, has 46 tackles, including 31/2 for loss, plus four pass breakups and two quarterback hits.

Irish redshirt freshman Kyren Williams is one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football. He is the only freshman on the list. In 10 games, Williams has six 100-yard performances and has totaled 1,011 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. He leads all freshmen in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Irish players of week

Williams was one of three Notre Dame players to earn Atlantic Coast Conference superlatives after the Irish victory over the Orange. The St. Louis native is the conference's Running Back of the Week after running for 110 yards on 20 carries and adding three receptions for 33 yards.

In addition to Williams, Irish wide receiver Javon McKinley earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors and Clarence Lewis earned Defensive Back of the Week. McKinley had seven catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Lewis, a true freshman, had 12 tackles, the most for a Notre Dame player since 2018, plus a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Basketball news

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for his performance at the Maui Invitational. In three games at the preseason showcase, he averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds, including a 31-point performance against Stanford in the third-place game.

Indiana Tech forward Rog Stein was named Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week after scoring 20 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists in a win over Great Lakes Christian College.

A pair of Warsaw graduates now at Indiana Wesleyan swept the Crossroads League awards this week, with Kyle Mangas winning the men's Player of the Week honor and Dayton Groninger taking the women's award. Mangas went 27 of 31 from the field in wins over Goshen and Taylor, averaging 29.5 points. Groninger averaged 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins against Goshen and Saint Francis.

Time change

Indiana's basketball game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday at Florida State has been moved from 9:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., the Hoosiers announced.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Times announced

Purdue Fort Wayne announced start times for home basketball games through Jan. 2. The men's team is scheduled to play IUPUI at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and at 5 p.m. Dec. 20. The Mastodons are scheduled to play Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

The Mastodons women team will face Northern Kentucky at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and noon Dec. 20 and take on Illinois-Chicago at 3 p.m. Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. All games are at the Gates Center.

