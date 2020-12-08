The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 08, 2020 11:00 pm

    El-Amin leads Ball State past Northern Illinois in OT

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    DEKALB, Ill. — Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points as Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 79-70 in overtime on Tuesday night.

    The game marked the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

    K.J. Walton had 18 points for Ball State (2-2). Miryne Thomas added 13 points and Brachen Hazen had eight rebounds.

    Trendon Hankerson had 18 points for the Huskies (0-4). Darius Beane added 18 points and Kaleb Thornton had six rebounds.

    ------

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP--Top25

    ------

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

