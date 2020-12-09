Buckeyes down Irish

SOUTH BEND – E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame 90-85 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker paced the Buckeyes (4-0) with 16 points.

Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points.

No. 3 IOWA 93, No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 80: In Iowa City, Iowa, Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the Hawkeyes in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Luka Garza had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0).

No. 5 KANSAS 73, No. 8 CREIGHTON 72: In Lawrence, Kansas, Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws with 1.1 seconds left. Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.

No. 12 TENNESSEE 56, COLORADO 47: In Knoxville, Tennessee, the Volunteers made the most of its opener after five pandemic-related postponements.

The Vols (1-0) didn't get a player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.

MINNESOTA 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 80, OT: In Minneapolis, Marcus Carr scored nine of his 22 points in overtime, Both Gach had 16 points and Minnesota rallied from a 15-point deficit as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Liam Robbins added 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 10 for Minnesota (5-0).