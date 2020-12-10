Badgers win after Cardinals cancel

MADISON, Wis. – Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.

Wisconsin took a 53-31 lead on Jonathan Davis' turnaround jumper with 11:58 remaining, but the Rams closed to 62-54 on a 3-pointer by Jeremy Sheppard with 4:40 left.

Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw on Friday.

No. 2 BAYLOR 83, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 52: In Waco, Texas, Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to a win in the Bears' home opener, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.

Flagler led five players in double figures for the Bears (4-0), who played for the first time since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week earlier.

CLEMSON 67, MARYLAND 51: In Clemson, S.C., Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12 to lift the Tigers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%).

MICHIGAN 91, TOLEDO 71: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots and the Wolverines took the teams' first meeting in 37 years.

Isaiah Livers hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Wolverines (5-0), with Franz Wagner scoring 14 and Austin Davis and Eli Brooks 12 apiece.

GEORGIA TECH 75, NEBRASKA 64: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It was the second straight win for the Yellow Jackets (2-2), who beat Kentucky 79-62 on Sunday after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

Kobe Webster was 6 of 7 from long range and finished with 20 points to lead Nebraska (3-2).

Women

PURDUE 82, BUFFALO 70: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers (2-1) bounced back from a home loss to Valparaiso with a home win over Buffalo (2-2).

Brooke Moore tied a career-high with 20 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Purdue went 11 for 19 from beyond the arc after going 0 for 15 against the Crusaders. Kayana Traylor added 17 points for the Boilermakers and Tamara Farquhar added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Purdue won despite committing 26 turnovers.

No. 19 MICHIGAN 93, BUTLER 54: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown scored 19 points and Michigan beat Butler to improve to 5-0.

Hillmon was 10 of 13 from the field and Michigan shot 55.6%. Michelle Sidor added 16 points, and Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and five assists.

Okako Adika had 17 points for Butler (0-3).