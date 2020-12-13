South Alabama hires IU defensive coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama has hired Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to take over its team.

South Alabama announced the hiring of the 33-year-old on Saturday, making him the youngest current head coach in FBS. Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired six days earlier after a 4-7 season.

Wommack, who is in his third season as linebackers coach and second as the defensive coordinator at Indiana, is a candidate for the Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant coach. He helped the Hoosiers lead the nation with 17 interceptions and rise to a No. 8 national ranking.

“To be the head coach at the University of South Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Wommack said.

Athletic director Joel Erdmann said at the end of a national search “it became obvious to me who is the best fit for us at this point in time and as we look to the future.”

Wommack was South Alabama's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

His father, Dave, spent 35 years as a college coach and retired following the 2016 season as Mississippi's defensive coordinator.

Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point for Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's Southeastern Conference women's soccer champs didn't get a chance on the Commodores' first two drives against in-state rival Tennessee. But the Commodores drove late in the first quarter, running for a first down on fourth-and-1.

On the next play, Ken Seals threw an 18-yard pass to Cam Johnson for a touchdown. Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point, which tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates.

She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.

An official gave Fuller the ball on the sideline. She added a second point later in the game.

Ex-Irish lineman Taylor Dever dies

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever passed away at the age of 31, the Irish announced.

“Taylor was a kind and affable person,” Notre Dame said in a statement. “He was also a player who grinded away for three seasons before becoming a starter in his fourth and fifth seasons. He was respected in our locker room and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Tom and Lori, and his sister, Megan.”

Dever played for the Irish from 2007 to 2011, bridging the gap between Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly, and started in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.