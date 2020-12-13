Wildcats win ahead of title game

EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.

It didn't take them long to get back on top. Now that they're finished with the regular season, they can turn their attention toward No. 3 Ohio State and the conference championship game.

Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Buckeyes by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.

No. 1 ALABAMA 52, ARKANSAS 3: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as Alabama scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half and rolled the rest of the way.

No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 62, No. 9 MIAMI 26: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing as the Tar Heels dominated. Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

No. 11 COASTAL CAROLINA 42, TROY 38: In Troy, Alabama, Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 45 seconds left and Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference) preserved its first perfect regular season.

No. 12 GEORGIA 49, MISSOURI 14: In Columbia, Missouri, JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two to George Pickens for Georgia in the rout.

No. 19 IOWA 28, No. 25 WISCONSIN 7: In Iowa City, Iowa, Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead the Hawkeyes to their sixth win in a row.

UTAH 38, NO. 21 COLORADO 21: In Boulder, Colorado, Ty Jordan scored twice, including a sealing 66-yard burst, and Utah's revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past Colorado in the snow to thwart the Buffaloes' Pac-12 title hopes.

No. 24 BUFFALO 56, AKRON 7: In Amherst, N.Y., Jaret Patterson ran for 105 yards and matched a major college football record by reaching 1,000 yards for the season in five games for Buffalo. Patterson scored two touchdowns before halftime, bringing his season totals to 1,025 yards and 18 rushing TDs for the Bulls (5-0).

RUTGERS 27, MARYLAND 24, OT: In College Park, Maryland, Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to lift the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers had lost five of six before salvaging this one.

MINNESOTA 24, NEBRASKA 17: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning win after being idle three weeks. The Gophers (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had their last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

PENN ST. 39, MICHIGAN ST. 00: In State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State. The Nittany Lions' quarterback added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for Penn State (3-5), which trailed 21-10 at halftime.