Vandy hires Notre Dame defensive coordinator Lea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new football coach, bringing back a Nashville native and former Commodores fullback to revive the program.

Lea will be introduced next week at a news conference. He currently is busy helping No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) prepare to play No. 4 Clemson on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee thanked Notre Dame's president, athletic director and coach Brian Kelly for their cooperation during the hiring process. Lee said it's important to everyone, including Lea, that he fulfill his obligations to Notre Dame.

Lea, 38, is a two-time graduate of Vanderbilt, having earned a graduate degree in political science.

Wommack to finish season

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack plans to lead the Hoosiers' defense for the rest of the season before moving on fully to take the head coaching job at South Alabama.

Wommack, 33, became the new South Alabama coach, and youngest coach in the FBS, on Sunday and has already begun work on assembling a staff. He's also helping Indiana prepare for its scheduled matchup against Purdue on Friday and a bowl game in January.

“I'm thankful for (Indiana head coach) Tom (Allen) and what he's allowed me to do, and the administration here at Indiana,” Wommack said, “as well as (South Alabama athletic director) Joel (Erdmann) and our administration and just the help and support they've already shown and the way in which we are navigating and building this program.”

Receiver, corner in transfer portal

Indiana wide receiver Rashawn Williams announced that he placed his name in the transfer portal Monday.

Purdue cornerback Geovonte' Howard also put his name in the portal. Both players can still decide to pull their names from the portal and return to their teams.

Irish linebacker, line honored

Notre Dame's offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the “toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.” On defense, Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the country. Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith won the Butkus Award for the Irish in 2015.

Cardinals sweep awards

Ball State won the Mid-American Conference West Division Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards after beating Western Michigan 30-27 to secure a spot in the conference title game. Wide receiver Justin Hall had 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns and 213 total all-purpose yards. He is now the Cardinals' all-time leader in receptions. Jaylin Thomas had a career-high 16 tackles.