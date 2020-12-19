Suggs, No. 1 Gonzaga return with 99-88 win over No. 3 Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.

Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week before Gonzaga's season was paused, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).

Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

No. 2 BAYLOR 100, KANSAS STATE 69

MANHATTAN, Kan. – MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas State.

Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.

Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points.

This was the first game for Baylor in a week after the school paused team activity due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 12 WISCONSIN 85, No. 23 LOUISVILLE 48

MADISON, Wis. – Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin over short-handed Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn't play.

Louisville (4-1), playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Dec. 9.

Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin (6-1), which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.

David Johnson had 12 points and Quinn Slazinski 11 for the Cardinals.

No. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 75, KENTUCKY 63

CLEVELAND – Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, rallying North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (5-2), who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.

Kentucky's Davion Mintz scored 17 points — making all three of the Wildcats' 3-pointers — and grabbed eight rebounds.