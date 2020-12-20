College Football Playoff: Notre Dame to face Alabama

Notre Dame is in.

The Irish, coming off a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, were nonetheless selected for the College Football Playoff. They are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the Rose Bowl, which will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, this season because of coronavirus restrictions in California.

Clemson earned the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both semifinal games will be played Jan. 1.

Notre Dame earned the CFP bid over No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), whose only loss was to Alabama, 52-24, in October.

"We felt like our body of work was outstanding," Irish coach Brian Kelly said of his team's selection. "When you don't play up to your level, you open it up to somebody else making the decisions. I told our team, we control our own destiny going into (the ACC Championship Game). If you don't play up to your level, you don't control your destiny anymore.

"We knew that our destiny was no longer in our hands. But our body of work was outstanding. We had some really good wins ... played great football all year. We just didn't play with the same edge against a very, very good Clemson team."

The Irish are in the Playoff for the second time in three years, becoming only the fifth team – along with Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State – to earn multiple trips to the CFP since its inception in 2014. Notre Dame lost to Clemson, 30-3, in the semifinals at the Cotton Bowl in 2018.

This time, the Irish will take on the team that many consider the best in the country, the Crimson Tide, who beat Florida 52-46 on Saturday to win the SEC championship and enter the Playoff undefeated. Alabama features two Heisman Trophy contenders in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith and has made the Playoff in six of the seven years of the event's existence.

This will be the fourth time Notre Dame has faced Alabama in the postseason. The Irish won the 1973 Sugar Bowl 24-23 on the way to a national championship and were victorious by a 13-11 score in the 1975 Orange Bowl. The 2013 BCS Championship Game, however, was a different story, with the Irish falling 42-14 as the Tide rolled to a national title.

Kelly was the coach for that latter game, which made him re-evaluate significant aspects of how he was building his program at Notre Dame.

"The physicality has to show itself on the offensive line," Kelly said of what he learned the last time the Irish played Alabama. "Their offensive line, when we played them in (2013), just dominated. ... We were (in the top 3) in the country in rush defense and we got man-handled. What was clear, and you didn't even have to be someone who knew anything about football, was the disparity on the offensive and defensive lines.

"So building it that way over the last six years, we got to '17 and '18, we felt we were much more physical up front."

Notre Dame struggled up front against Clemson on Saturday, getting out-rushed by the Tigers 219-44. That was after out-rushing Clemson 208-34 in a 47-40 regular-season victory in South Bend on Nov. 7.

Alabama running back Najee Harris has rushed for 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons and averages 5.9 yards per carry. He has scored 24 touchdowns this season.

The Irish and Tide seemed ticketed for the Sugar Bowl, closer to Alabama's backyard, but the CFP Selection Committee decided to put matchup at the Rose Bowl, instead. The rationale for the choice, according to chairman Gary Barta was that, because of coronavirus restrictions, only about 3,000 fans will be allowed at the Sugar Bowl, whereas 16,000 will be permitted at the Rose Bowl – or the CFP Semifinal at AT&T Stadium, the branding is not quite clear yet – theoretically giving Alabama more of a "home field" advantage, which it deserves as the No. 1 seed.

Kelly, who criticized the CFP Committee on Friday for potentially allowing the Rose Bowl to be played in its traditional spot in Pasadena, California, where players' families would not be able to see the game, joked when asked about it: "I love the Rose Bowl."

"I'm just so excited that everyone involved understands how important that was," Kelly said of playing with families in attendance. "We're grateful for the Rose Bowl to make that (location) change. I know it was difficult. ... Just really grateful that everyone was able to sit down and think about it and this makes sense."

The Irish have played in the Rose Bowl only once before, in 1925, when Knute Rockne was the head coach. Notre Dame capped off a perfect 10-0 season with a 27-10 win over Stanford. It was the only bowl game in which the Irish would play until 1969.

Notre Dame's 24-point loss to Clemson is the largest ever for a team that went on to be selected for the CFP.

dsinn@jg.net