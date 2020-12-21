Northwestern upsets Spartans

EVANSTON, Ill. – Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the fist time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans 79-65 on Sunday night.

Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Northwestern's biggest win since its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

Freshman Ty Berry had 12 points in the Big Ten opener for each school, including three of the Wildcats' 10 3-pointers.

Northwestern (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) stopped a 12-game slide in the series with its first victory over Michigan State since Jan. 14, 2012. It also was the Wildcats' first win over a top-five team in the AP poll since an 83-65 victory over Magic Johnson and then-No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 27, 1979.

No. 19 RUTGERS 91, No. 13 ILLINOIS 88: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, and Jacob Young added 24 as the Scarlet Knights (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to remain undefeated.

Illinois (5-3, 1-1) quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, leading by as many as 11 in the first half before going into the break up 41-37.

Women

No. 15 INDIANA 81, NEBRASKA 45: In Bloomington, Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds at the Hoosiers cruised in their Big Ten opener.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Indiana (3-2, 1-0), which scored almost half its points (38) on the inside.

Following a 13-9 first quarter, Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. Gulbe buried a 3-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run. Indiana went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half.

PURDUE 91, PENN STATE 87: In University Park, Pennsylvania, the Boilermakers outscored the Lions 24-16 over the final 8:37 to pick up the win in their first road game of the season.

Junior Kayana Traylor had a career-high 28 points, five assists, three steals and four rebounds to lead Purdue (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Brooke Moore just missed out on her third 20-point game of the year, finishing with 19 points and a game-high six assists. For the second straight game, Fatou Diagne went for 13 points and nine rebounds.

CLEMSON 78, NOTRE DAME 55: In Clemson, South Carolina, despite Destinee Walker scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, the Irish (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot under 40% for the first time this season (.368) and were outrebounded by the Tigers (8-1, 3-1) 50-36, leading to 18 second-chance points.

Maddy Westbeld reeled in a career high 11 rebounds but saw her double-digit scoring streak come to an end after scoring just six points. Westbeld also dished out a career best five assists.

BALL STATE 67, AKRON 60: In Akron,Ohio, Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman scored a game-19 points, and the Cardinals (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) had three players. Preseason All-MAC selection senior Oshlynn Brown nabbed the 34th career double-double with a 15-point, 11-rebound performance. Essence Booker added 14 points.