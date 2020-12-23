Irish left tackle captures ACC Blocking Trophy

Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg was named the winner of the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the conference announced Tuesday. The award is given annually to the best blocker in the conference and league defensive coordinators get a vote in the award.

Eichenberg, who was also named First-Team All-ACC, is part of an offensive line that paved the way for the Irish to rank 21st in the country in rushing offense and eighth in time of possession.

The senior was also named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the country. He is the first Notre Dame finalist for the trophy since Quenton Nelson in 2017. No Notre Dame offensive lineman has won it since 1948.

Allen, Kelly among nation's top coaches

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and Indiana coach Tom Allen are among the eight finalists for the “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and among the five finalists for the Dodd Trophy.

The Bryant Award honors the college football coach who helped his team the most on and off the field. The Dodd Trophy goes to the coach who best demonstrates the qualities of leadership, integrity and scholarship.

Kelly led the Irish to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years in Notre Dame's first-ever season in a conference. Allen guided the Hoosiers to a 6-1 campaign and their first top 10 ranking in the AP Poll since 1969.

Allen was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

IU's D-coordinator up for assistant award

Allen's defensive coordinator, 33-year-old Kane Wommack, is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, given annually to the best assistant coach in college football. Wommack will coach the Outback Bowl with Indiana before taking over as the head coach at South Alabama.

Under Wommack, Indiana's defense leads the nation in interceptions with 17 and is eighth in sacks per game with 3.3.

AP All-Big Ten teams

Indiana and Purdue swept the First-Team All-Big Ten wide receiver slots from the AP, with Indiana's Ty Fryfogle and Purdue's David Bell taking the honors. Fryfogle became the first player in conference history to have back-to-back 200-yard receiving games, while Bell had four 100-yard performances in six games and caught 53 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.

Also among the first-team honorees were Indiana defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, linebacker Micah McFadden and safety Jamar Johnson. Second-team selections included Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Stevie Scott III (his third All-Big Ten selection) and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Indiana Tech game pushed to Jan. 2

Indiana Tech women's basketball pushed their game against Indiana Wesleyan, scheduled for next week, back to Jan. 2. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. at the Schaefer Center.

The changes means that, unless another game is added to the schedule, Indiana Tech's 30-game winning streak, which began Dec. 31, will stretch for more than a year.

PFW games to be broadcast on Marquee

Purdue Fort Wayne announced that three of its upcoming games will air on the Marquee Network, a regional Chicago sports station that is the broadcast home of the Chicago Cubs.

Games against Robert Morris on Saturday and Sunday and against Oakland on Jan. 30 will be carried on the channel.

Fans in Fort Wayne can watch on Frontier channel 575 and Xfinity channel 1254.

dsinn@jg.net