Hoosier women win to stay unbeaten in Big Ten

MINNEAPOLIS – Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and No. 19 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-54 on Wednesday.

Holmes shot 9 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. Penn, a 5-foot-10 guard who ranks 18th all-time at Indiana with 1,258 career points, made 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and had four steals.

Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe a layup in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper. The Golden Gophers were 0 of 7 from the field and committed three turnovers during the stretch.

Laura Bagwell Katalinich hit a short jumper to snap Minnesota's drought with 4:12 left before halftime but Grace Berger answered with two free three and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 34-20 and Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jasmine Powell scored 12 points and Bagwell Katalinich added 10 for the Gophers (1-4, 0-3), who are off to their worst start since losing five of their first six games to open the 1997-98 season.

Minnesota shot 40% in the first quarter to take a 16-15 lead into the second but made just 13 of 44 (29.5%) the rest of the way. The Gophers finished 3 of 18 from behind the arc.

Men

No. 23 OHIO ST. 80, No. 11 RUTGERS 68: In Columbus, Ohio, Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit in the victory.

E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.

Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.

No. 13 CREIGHTON 66, No. 22 XAVIER 61: In Omaha, Nebraska, Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead for the Blue Jays, handling the Musketeers their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs' 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out and allowed Creighton to hold on.

No. 18 ILLINOIS 98, PENN ST. 81: In State College, Pennsylvania, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead the Illini.

Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten), who won their second straight at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State (3-3, 0-2) opened up a 19-4 lead over the first five minutes. The Illini used the remainder of the half to claw back, tying the game at 43 at halftime.

Illinois took over midway through the second half, outrebounding Penn State 24-11 after the break. Dosunmu and Cockburn combined for 28 second-half points.

NOTRE DAME 81, BELLARMINE 70: In South Bend, Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 27 points, Prentiss Hubb added 18 as the Irish topped the Division I newcomer.

Notre Dame trailed 33-30 before closing the first half on a 15-3 run – with five points each from Hubb and Nate Laszewski, and four by Goodwin.

Hubb opened and closed a personal 8-0 run with 3-pointers to give Notre Dame a 13-point lead with 13:22 to go and the lead was at least seven the rest of the way.

Laszewski had 16 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (3-4).

BUTLER 70, PROVIDENCE 64: In Indianapolis, JaKobe Coles had 14 points off the bench to lead Butler to a 70-64 win over Providence on Wednesday night.

Bryce Golden had 11 points for Butler (2-3, 1-1 Big East Conference). Jair Bolden added 11 points and Bryce Nze had 10 points.

Nate Watson had 19 points for the Friars (5-3, 1-1). David Duke added 17 points and eight rebounds.