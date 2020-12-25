Birmingham ponders Legion Field's future

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. == Officials in Birmingham are pondering the future of Legion Field, the 71,000-seat stadium that was once known as the Football Capital of the South.

The 93-year-old stadium was the site of the Auburn-Alabama game and other big football games, and it’s still the home of Alabama-Birmingham football. But the Blazers will move to another venue, Protective Stadium, that’s set to open in 2021 closer to downtown.

While it’s unclear what will happen to Legion Field, City Council member William Parker told WIAT-TV the city wants to keep it running and is looking for new ways to attract people to the stadium, which is expensive to maintain because of its age.

Completed in 1927, Legion Field also hosted concerts.

Parker is proposing its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.