Clemson rallies past Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down 36-29 when Balsa Korprivica had a layup to start the second half. That's when things began to turn for Clemson, as Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer and Trapp scored three points, tightening the game.

The teams traded the lead 13 times over the next 10 minutes, and Korprivica tied things at 54-all.

Honor, a transfer from Fordham, broke the tie and put Clemson ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 7:01 to play. After John Newman III hit a basket, Honor stole the ball in the backcourt, was fouled and hit both foul shots as Clemson moved ahead 60-54.

Florida State (5-2, 1-1) got within 71-65 on Anthony Polite's 3-pointer with 1:45 to go. But the Seminoles could not catch Clemson.

No. 2 BAYLOR 93, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 56: In Waco Texas, MaCio Teague scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler had 17 points and Baylor remained undefeated.

No. 9 WEST VIRGINIA 73, NORTHEASTERN 51: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds and West Virginia utilized its size advantage. Tyson Walker scored 10 points for Northeastern.

No. 13 TEXAS TECH 79, INCARNATE WORD 51: In Lubbock, Texas, Kevin McCullar scored 11 points in his season debut coming off an ankle injury and Texas Tech cruised in a tune-up before Big 12 play resumes. Marcus Santos-Silva also had 11 points for the Red Raiders.

No. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 80, MIAMI 78: In Blacksburg, Virginia, Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute. Justyn Mutts added 15 points for Virginia Tech, which made three free throws in the final 37 seconds.

SAINT FRANCIS 77, EAST-WEST 54: At the Hutzell Center, Carroll graduate David Ejah led three players in double figures with 14 points as the Cougars pushed a four-point halftime lead to 25 in the second half. Jeffrey Reynolds added 11 points and Jalen Mull had 10. Antwaan Cushingberry had eight points and 10 rebounds.