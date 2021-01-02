Saturday, January 02, 2021 1:00 am
Georgia 24 Cincinnati 21
Cincinnati loses on career-long field goal
CHARLES ODUM | Associated Press
ATLANTA – Jack Podlesny told Georgia coaches before Friday's Peach Bowl that he felt confident attempting field goals from as long as 55 yards – a full 4 yards past his career best.
Podlesny made good on his claim, kicking a 53-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl.
Podlesny dropped to one knee after the career-long kick as his teammates surged onto the field.
Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati.
JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels, a Southern California transfer, passed for 392 yards in improving to 4-0 in four starts for Georgia.
Podlesny's winning kick tied a Peach Bowl record for longest field goal and gave Georgia a 22-21 lead. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play. It was Ojulari's third sack. Georgia tied a school record with eight sacks.
Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Jerome Ford added a career-long 79-yard TD run in the second half but it wasn't enough for the Bearcats (9-1).
Coach Luke Fickell said the game was a measuring stick for his team.
“We're not there yet,” Fickell said. “That's what keeps motivating you, and I think that, you know, there's a lot of things we're going to take from this that we know we can do.”
