Buckeyes get turn to topple Alabama

ARLINGTON, Texas – When Ohio State upset Alabama in the semifinals of the first College Football Playoff on the way to the Buckeyes' last national title, it seemed like the start of budding postseason rivalry between the two traditional powers.

Instead, Clemson became the Crimson Tide's nemesis and the biggest challenger to Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty over the next five years.

Six years later, Ohio State and Alabama meet again, the Tide still rolling and the Buckeyes again looking for an upset.

After the Crimson Tide rolled past Notre Dame 31-14 in a Rose Bowl played deep in the heart of Texas, the No. 3 Buckeyes beat Clemson 49-28 in the other semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night behind Justin Fields' six touchdown passes.

How Fields is feeling will be the main storyline heading into the title game. He took a hard shot to the side in the second quarter against Clemson then played through the pain.

“He couldn't do everything, but what a gutsy performance, what a tough and special young man Justin Fields is,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day, in his second season after taking over from Urban Meyer.

Clemson was trying, like Alabama, to get to the title game for the fifth time in the seven seasons of the four-team playoff. It would have been the fourth Tigers-Tide game for the CFP championship.

Instead it's a matchup of storied programs playing Jan. 11 in suburban Miami to determine the champion.

Alabama was the top seed in the first four-team playoff after the 2014 season, but Ohio State beat the Tide 42-35 in the semifinal Sugar Bowl behind Meyer, Ezekiel Elliott and Cardale Jones.

Those Buckeyes faced doubters of their playoff worthiness like these. In 2014, Ohio State had to come back from an early season loss to Virginia Tech to slip into the final playoff spot on the last weekend of the regular season.

After beating Alabama, the Buckeyes went on to win the national title 42-20 over Oregon that year, but they had lost twice to Clemson in the semifinals since.

Although this season's playoff has provided a third consecutive title-game matchup of undefeated teams, this one is a little different.

Alabama has played 12 games, including the relocated Rose Bowl. That semifinal was moved from Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions that would have kept family – or any fans – from attending the game.

Ohio State's overwhelming win in the Sugar Bowl was only its seventh game this season.

The Buckeyes had three regular-season games canceled because of virus issues after the Big Ten didn't start its season until late October. The league altered its rules to let them represent the East Division in the conference championship game after only five regular-season games, instead of the six that had been initially mandated.

That Ohio State even got to play at all was surprising after the Big Ten canceled its fall season in August only to reverse course in September.

Alabama opened as a touchdown favorite over Ohio State, riding a prolific offense that features two Heisman Trophy finalists.

DeVonta Smith, the favorite to win the Heisman this week, caught three touchdown passes from fellow finalist Mac Jones against Notre Dame.