Wolverines rout Wildcats to stay perfect in Big Ten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 85-66 rout of No. 19 Northwestern on Sunday night.

Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0), who are the Big Ten's last remaining team without a loss. Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half then quickly extended its lead early in the second.

Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern (6-3, 3-2). The Wildcats have dropped two in a row after a promising start.

This was the first time these teams had ever met while both were ranked in the Top 25.

Michigan led 34-29 near the end of the first half when the Wolverines made three 3-pointers to go up 43-29 at the break. Brooks had two of them and Wagner made the other.

Then Michigan really pulled away in the second. An alley-oop dunk by Brooks made it 58-38, and it was 63-40 after a 3-pointer by Livers. The Wolverines led by as many as 29 points.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie was hurt in the first half on a play when he lost the ball near midcourt and Brown went the other way for a dunk that made it 34-24. Buie remained down on the court and appeared to holding his right knee, and he had to be helped slowly to the sideline. He was able to return but finished scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.

No. 21 MINNESOTA 77, No. 25 OHIO STATE 60: In Minneapolis, with star Marcus Carr struggling to find his shot, the Gophers found another go-to guy with 7-footer Liam Robbins scoring 16 of his 27 points in the first half, to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Women

No. 1 STANFORD 68, ARIZONA STATE 60: In Tempe, Arizona, Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Cardinal. Stanford has played its last eight games away from home because of covid protocols put in place by Santa Clara (California) County, and scheduled home games against Oregon and Oregon State this weekend are expected to be moved.

No. 16 MICHIGAN 84, No. 15 NORTHWESTERN 63: In Evanston, Illinois, Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 for Michigan. The Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) used a 10-0 run in a first quarter that saw them shoot 10 for 12, including 6 for 6 from 3-point range. Brown went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and Michigan led 28-13 at the end of one.

No. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 71, PURDUE 64: In West Lafayette, Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help No. 25 Michigan State turn aside a feisty Purdue. Kayana Traylor scored 16 points to lead Purdue (5-3, 2-2), which was seeking win No. 300 for coach Sharon Versyp. The Boilermakers mounted a ferocious comeback after the Spartans opened the second half with an easy layup for a 14-point lead. The Boilermakers held Michigan State to 4-of-17 shooting in the third quarter, including 0-for-4 from distance, as they clawed to within a point, 41-40, on a pair of Jenelle Grant free throws capping a 15-2 run over seven minutes. Grant, who finished with seven points, Traylor and former Homestead star Karissa McLaughlin (nine points) were key in Purdue's rally. In the last 21 seconds of the third, however, Ayrault and Clouden scored in the paint, pushing the lead to 45-40. Purdue came within 66-63 with 25 seconds left to play on a Rokia Doumbia basket but Purdue made five of six free throws the rest of the way.