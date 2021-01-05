Hoosier Hysteria, college style

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA is giving Indiana an exclusive ticket to showcase March Madness and the basketball-crazed state can't wait to take center stage this spring.

The NCAA announced Monday that its showcase event – the Division I men's basketball tournament, all 67 games of it – will be played entirely in or near Indianapolis. The hope is to limit the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic cancels the wildly popular and lucrative tournament for a second consecutive season.

“There are a number of world-class facilities in a close location ,and that was critical because you have to run a large number of games simultaneously that you can manage and control,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “There were a number of cities that were very interested in hosting this event, but the immediate opportunity to do this in Indianapolis was pretty self-evident for several reasons. For one, we were already going to be there.”

The original plan was for the 67 games to be played at 13 sites across the country, starting with the First Four in Dayton. Regional sites were set for Minneapolis, Denver, New York City and Memphis, Tennessee. Indianapolis was already hosting the Final Four.

“I really don't care if they play the tournament on Saturn or in Indianapolis,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Hopefully, we're a part of it and we do our part to get there. And wherever they put it, they put it.”

San Antonio, which was scheduled to host this year's women's Final Four, is believed to be the front-runner for a potentially similar women's tournament in Division I.

Logistically, Indianapolis made sense for the men's event. Dozens of restaurants of hotels are within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Many of those businesses and venues are connected by skywalks that allow players, coaches or fans to stay indoors.

Hinkle Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Butler Bulldogs, and Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the IUPUI Jaguars play, are short drives from the downtown area. Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall at Indiana also are about an hour's drive from downtown. All of those venues are slated to host games.

“March Madness is the highlight event for all college basketball student-athletes and fans, and we are excited to welcome the tournament back to Bloomington for the first time since 1981,” said IU's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, Scott Dolson. “We are also appreciative of the extraordinary lengths that the NCAA is going to in an effort to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, fans and communities by bringing the event to one central location in Indianapolis.”

Perhaps bringing March Madness back home to basketball-crazy Indiana, home of the NCAA's headquarters, was the natural choice.

“Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute,” Emmert said. “We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness. They deserve it.”

Selection Sunday is still set for March 14, the tourney field is expected to remain at 68 and the Final Four games are still scheduled for April 3 with the title game two days later. CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to televise and stream the games.

“Mackey Arena is one of college basketball's great venues and we look forward to showcasing our facility in one of America's premier sporting events,” said Purdue's athletics director, Mike Bobinski.

Two courts will be constructed inside Lucas Oil Stadium, though only one game will be played at a time because of potential distractions from whistles and horns. NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said fewer games may be played each day because of longer breaks to properly clean facilities. Preliminary round dates have not yet been set.

NCAA officials said a limited number of family members of players and coaches can attend games. They will consult local and state public health officials to determine attendance. COVID-19 testing will be conducted before each game. Each team will be assigned its own floor and meeting spaces inside hotels.

Evansville will host the Division II championship. Fort Wayne will host the Division III championship through 2026. It's unclear how many fans will be permitted at the Fort Wayne games.