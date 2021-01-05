Tigers' QB deserving of trophy in odd year

For the first time in my three years as a Heisman Trophy voter, I faced some indecision when I sat down to cast my ballot.

While it was easy to vote for Kyler Murray in 2018 and Joe Burrow last season, players who were head and shoulders above the pack and will be forever synonymous with the season in which they won the Heisman, this pandemic-affected year has no player that clearly sets himself apart from the many wildly talented contenders.

I really had to consider what the Heisman Trophy is and what it means when it tasks voters with selecting the “most outstanding” college football player. This is not a college football MVP award. Voters are asked to select the nation's best player, regardless of value or overall team performance, though those areas are of course inextricably linked.

Among the players I considered for my vote were each of the four finalists: Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ultimately, I settled on a top three that looks like this:

3. Trask

His numbers – nearly 4,300 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, only eight interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage – were terrific and he played his best football in some of his team's biggest games. Against Texas A&M, he threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He had 408 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, nearly leading the Gators to a chaos-inducing victory.

Still, Trask was unable to lead his team to a win in either of the aforementioned games. And he tossed two interceptions in what should have been a gimme victory over LSU.

2. Smith

As we await the (virtual) trophy presentation tonight, it seems as though Smith is the slight favorite. The reasons for that are obvious. He has 19 more receptions (105) than anyone else in the country, almost 450 more receiving yards (1,641) than anyone else, and the most receiving touchdowns (20). And, oh yeah, he plays for what might be the best offense of all time.

It was that last factor that made me cast my final vote elsewhere. I decided that Smith, Jones and Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris all had significant and complementary roles in Alabama's success. It's difficult to separate out how each of them would have performed in a vacuum, without two other all-world players on the field with them. Smith is the best of the three, but he's had plenty of help.

1. Lawrence

The argument against Lawrence is simple: he had to sit two games because of a positive test for COVID-19 and therefore doesn't have the eye-popping stats of Jones, Trask or Smith.

That argument does not dissuade me. The Heisman Trophy isn't given to the “most outstanding player in at least 10 games.” If Lawrence had only played three or four games, I might have felt differently, but at the time I voted – prior to the College Football Playoff – he had played nine games and completed more than 70% of his passes for 22 touchdowns against four interceptions and more than 2,700 yards. That was despite often sitting late in blowouts.

Lawrence is also a vastly underrated runner – 200 yards and eight touchdowns this season – and he discombobulated, with 90 yards in the ACC Championship Game, a Notre Dame defense that had been dominant. Lawrence's running prowess separates him from Trask and Jones.

He's the player most coaches would want if they could pick anyone in the country. He'll go out as one of the most dominant college passers ever. And it would be fitting if he earned a Heisman Trophy, even after missing two games.

Dylan Sinn covers Notre Dame, Indiana and Purdue for the Journal Gazette. He can be reached via email at dsinn@jg.net or on Twitter @DylanSinn.