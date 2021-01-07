Wolverines cruise in battle of ranked foes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as No. 10 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

The Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.

Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Golden Gophers (10-3, 3-3) made just 32% of their shots, and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr, though, was 5 of 16 from the field and was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points.

BUTLER 63, GEORGETOWN 55: In Indianapolis, Chuck Harris posted 18 points for the Bulldogs in the win.

Jair Bolden had 13 points and six rebounds for Butler (3-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden had 10 points apiece.

Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-7, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games.

GRACE 91, INDIANA WESLEYAN 87: At Winona Lake, freshmen Jake Wadding had a career-high 21 points and Elijah Malone also set a career mark with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots as the Lancers earned a signature win by upsetting No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan.

The victory snaps the Wildcats' 27-game win streak as the Lancers improved to 9-4, 2-2 Crossroads League. Indiana Wesleyan fell to 17-1, 6-1.

Women

SAINT FRANCIS 75, HUNTINGTON 71: In Huntington, Reganne Pate scored a game-high 21 points as the Cougars soared to a 20-point first-half lead and then held off their hosts.

INDIANA TECH 96, GRACE 42: At the Schaefer Center, guard Kyra Whitaker score a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead a balanced attack that saw eight players scores at least six points as the No. 11 Warriors rolled.