Indiana women breeze past Penn St.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64 on Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run – with seven points by Berger – to go ahead by double-figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter.

Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season – moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Holmes also had six rebounds and five blocks, Patberg dished out six assists and the duo combined to make 20 of 25 shots.

Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten), which shot 50.7% from the field and had 24 assists on 35 field goals, has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State (3-5, 0-4).

No. 12 MARYLAND 93, No. 23 MICHIGAN ST. 87: In Lansing, Michigan, Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points and Katie Benzan added 19 points for the Terrapins.

Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.

No. 15 MICHIGAN 64, NEBRASKA 62: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and the Wolverines avoided the upset.

Hillmon scored 18 points by halftime in something of a one-on-one duel with Nebraska's top scorer, Sam Haiby, who scored 19 and had the Huskers ahead 35-34 at the break. But Hillmon scored nine in the third quarter, 17 after halftime and pulled down a career-best 22 rebounds as Michigan turned the one-point gap into a nine-point lead going into the final period.

No. 16 OHIO ST. 78, ILLINOIS 55: In Columbus, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Buckeyes won their first road game of the season.

Sheldon made a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had a season-high 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Gabby Hutcherson scored 12 points.

Ohio State never trailed.

Men

No. 1 GONZAGA 86, BYU 69: In Spokane, Washington, Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues.

Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 for BYU (9-3, 0-1).

No. 5 IOWA 89, MARYLAND 67: In College Park, Maryland, Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and the Hawkeyes roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 straight points to take control. Maryland went 0 for 11 with five turnovers in a span of 8:47 until Donta Scott hit a 3-pointer.