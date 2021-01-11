CFP National championship game

No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)

When: 8 p.m. today

Where: Miami Gardens, Florida.

TV: ESPN

The skinny: The Crimson Tide will play for their sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban, 13th overall in college football's poll era (since 1936) and first since 2017. Alabama is 2-2 in College Football Playoff championship games. A sixth title at Alabama for Saban would match Paul “Bear” Bryant's total with the Tide, but it would give him a record seven overall. He also won a BCS title at LSU in 2003. ... For Ohio State, it would be its seventh national championship of the poll era and first since 2014, the inaugural season of the playoff. ... The key matchup is Alabama's interior defense, led by DT Christian Barmore, vs. Ohio State interior offensive line with OG Wyatt Davis and C Josh Myers. ... Ohio State QB Justin Fields is coming off the best game of his career and maybe the best game a quarterback has had this season. Fields threw six touchdowns and had only six incomplete passes in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, but he could be limited due to injury. ... Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, has been close to unstoppable in the second half of the season and had three touchdowns on seven catches for 130 yards against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. ... If Ohio State wins the national championship, it will have played the fewest games of any title winner since Minnesota in 1941 went 8-0. ... Ohio State is 23-1 under second-year coach Ryan Day. ... Alabama QB Mac Jones has completed 77% of his passes. The NCAA record for a single season is held by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his throws in 2008.

– Associated Press