Homestead grad sets Purdue mark in loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md – Former Homestead star Karissa McLaughlin became Purdue's all-time leader in made 3-point field goals, but the Boilermakers couldn't keep up with the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins in a 83-46 loss Sunday at College Park.

With her two 3-pointers, McLaughlin passed Courtney Moses' record of 240 and now has 241. McLaughlin finished the game with eight points.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, and Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten Conference).

Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

Maryland opened the first quarter with six consecutive points and closed it with eight straight for a 16-6 lead. The lead stretched to 43-22 at the half. A 17-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Benzan down the stretch of the third quarter had the lead at 35.

No. 15 MICHIGAN 70, ILLINOIS 50: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Michigan continued its school-best start.

Akienreh Johnson added 17 points for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference).

Jeanae Terry scored 17 points for the Illini (2-6, 0-5).

No. 19 INDIANA 74, WISCONSIN 49: In Bloomington, Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14 to beat Wisconsin.

Patberg hit five 3-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten) had 16 assists on 27 field goals.

Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 23 points (3-6, 0-6).

NEBRASKA 68, No. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 64: In East Lansing, Kate Cain blocked a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw in the upset.

Alyza Winston's attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) to escape.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (8-2, 3-2).

Men

No. 5 IOWA 86, vs. No. 16 MINNESOTA 71: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas.

Iowa, which led 39-37 at halftime, opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch.

Minnesota (10-4, 3-4) rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half.

Both Gach and Marcus Carr scored 13 points apiece for the Gophers

MARYLAND 66, No. 12 ILLINOIS 63: In Champaign, Illinois, Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16 in Maryland's upset.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dosunmu missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.

Aaron Wiggins added 12 points for Maryland (7-6, 2-5).

No. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 77, NOTRE DAME 63: In Blacksburg, Virgina, Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift Virginia Tech over Notre Dame.

Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won five of six games and five consecutive home games.

Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.