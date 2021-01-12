The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, January 12, 2021 10:30 pm

    Champagnie leads St. John's past Butler 69-57

    Associated Press

    NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks as St. John’s beat Butler 69-57 on Tuesday night.

    Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John’s (7-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added seven assists.

    St. John’s scored a season-low 28 points in the second half.

    Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5). Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story