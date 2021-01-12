Wayne Radford, part of IU perfect season, dies

Wayne Radford, a member of Indiana's 1975-76 undefeated national championship team, has died, the Hoosiers announced. Radford was 64.

“The IU Athletics family is heartbroken about the passing of Wayne Radford,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “Wayne was an outstanding student-athlete and a key member of some of our basketball program's all-time great teams in the 1970s. He was also one of our most involved and passionate alums for more than four decades.”

Radford played for the Hoosiers from 1975 to 1978 and averaged 4.7 points as a sophomore during Indiana's 1975-76 32-0 season, the last undefeated season in men's Division I basketball.

The 6-foot-3 forward played a much larger role in 1977-78, when he started 25 games, averaged 15.6 points on 58% shooting and earned IU MVP honors for a team that went 21-8 and reached the Sweet 16. Radford remains sixth in Indiana history in career field goal shooting at 55%.

An Indianapolis native, Radford was an Indiana All-Star in 1974 and played one season for the Indiana Pacers, who selected him with the 27th pick of the 1978 NBA draft.

Hoosiers land transfer

Zach Carpenter, who spent the last two seasons as a center for Michigan, has officially joined Indiana football as a transfer, the Hoosiers announced.

IU safety going pro

Indiana safety Jamar Johnson announced that he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

Allen earns award

Indiana coach Tom Allen is the recipient of the Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award, the Fellowship for Christian Athletes announced. The award, named for former Baylor coach Grant Teaff, is given annually to a coach who exemplifies Christian principles and who is involved in FCA.

Players of the Week

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten's Co-Player of the Week after posting three double-doubles and leading the Hoosiers to two victories last week. . ...

Purdue Fort Wayne's Jarred Godfrey was named the Horizon League's Player of the Week. He averaged 28.5 points in the Mastodons' pair of wins over Illinois-Chicago, including a 41-point, nine-rebound performance in a 96-89 win Friday. Godfrey also won the National Player of the Week from CollegeInsider.com. ...

Indiana Tech junior Grant Smith won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference weekly award after an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over Mount Vernon Nazarene. ...

Indiana Wesleyan senior Dayton Groninger, a Warsaw graduate, was earned Crossroads League Player of the Week honors after she scored 22 points per game and shot 65% from the field in her team's wins over Bethel and Grace last week.

