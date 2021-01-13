Wolverines roll through Badgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54 on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard's team, which became the first in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.

Michigan set the one for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.

Michigan led 26-23 before scoring the last 14 points of the half. A steal and dunk by Franz Wagner made it 33-23. Smith followed that with a steal and a layup. Wagner then drove the baseline and dunked for a 14-point advantage.

The start of the second half wasn't any better for Wisconsin. A 3-pointer by Eli Brooks made it 47-26, and a 3 by Smith made it 54-26. Finally, a layup by Chaundee Brown gave Michigan an almost incomprehensible 69-29 lead.

The last time Michigan started the season with a run like this was when the Wolverines were 17-0 during the 2018-19 season. Wisconsin actually ended that unbeaten streak, but the Badgers didn't come close to a repeat performance.

Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds. D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 20 points.

OKLAHOMA ST. 75, No. 6 KANSAS 70: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally in the win.

Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and and dunked as time expired.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).

No. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 74, No. 19 DUKE 67: In Blacksburg,Virginia, Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Hokies to the win.

The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke's second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jeremy Roach led Duke (5-3, 3-1) with a game-high 22 points.

The Hokies led from the tip, making six of their first eight shots and shooting 63.3% (19 of 30) in the first half. Radford connected on 6 of 8 in the first half and finished 7 of 12 from the field.

BALL ST. 88, BOWLING GREEN 64: In Bowling Green, Ohio, Ishmael El-Amin had 20 points as the Cardinals won easily.

Brachen Hazen had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ball State (5-5, 3-2 Mid-American Conference).

K.J. Walton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Teemu Suokas had 11 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Ball State scored 45 second-half points, a season best, while the 28 points in the second half for Bowling Green were its lowest of the season.

Justin Turner had 18 points for the Falcons (9-3, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Daeqwon Plowden added eight rebounds.

ST. JOHN'S 69, BUTLER 57: In New York, Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks to lift the Red Storm to the win.

Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John's (7-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added seven assists.

St. John's scored a season-low 28 points in the second half.

Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5). Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10.