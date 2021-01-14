Irish men defeated by red-hot Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.

All four of Huff's 3-pointer came from the top of the key.

“I would probably say that around that area, that's my favorite spot,” Huff said. “I took a bunch of those back in my high school days. ... Plus that's kind of where they show up in the offense that we're running.”

Huff also made a fierce drive for a basket after Notre Dame pulled within 66-56.

“That's kind of always going through our minds when teams go on a run,” he said of the mindset to stop the run.

Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.

No. 21 OHIO STATE 81, NORTHWESTERN 71: In Columbus, Ohio, Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Buckeyes to the win.

The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.

Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

INDIANA TECH 79, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 63: At the Schaefer Center, guard Grant Smith scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting to lead the Warriors in their WHAC opener. Cory McKinney added 10 points for Tech (8-6, 1-0).

Women

BALL STATE 88, OHIO 85, OT: In Athens, Ohio, redshirt sophomore Anna Clephane led the Cardinals with a career best 24 points. The Cardinals (5-5, 3-3 MAC) snapped an eight-game losing streak against Ohio (5-4, 3-3 MAC), marking it the first time since the 2013-14 season that Ball State had defeated the Bobcats on their home court.

INDIANA TECH 75, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 53: At the Schaefer Center, Alexis Hill scored a game-high 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the Warriors, who shot 49.3% from the floor. Taya Adrews scored 11 points and Erika Foy added 10.