Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:00 am
College Basketball
Godfrey, Carl lead PFW to road win
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE – Jarred Godfrey had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday night.
Dylan Carl had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5 Horizon League).
Deonte Billups had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Jalon Pipkins added six rebounds.
The Mastodons shot 53.4% (31 of 58) in the game and held a 44-29 advantage on the glass. Purdue Fort Wayne limited the Panthers (5-3, 4-2) to 38.8% (26 of 67) shooting.
DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Tafari Simms had 10 points.
Te'Jon Lucas, the Panthers' leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, had 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting.
The two clubs will meet up again today as the Mastodons look to move back to .500 in league play.
IUPUI 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69: In Highland Heights, Kentucky, Marcus Burk maded 6 of 7 3-point shots to score 27 points to lead the Jaguars.
Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (2-4, 1-4 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Bobby Harvey added 10 points. Elyjah Goss had seven rebounds.
Marques Warrick had 20 points for the Norse (5-7, 3-4).
CLEVELAND STATE 66, WRIGHT STATE 64: In Dayton, Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds, and Deante Johnson made the game-winning alley-oop dunk with one second left as the Vikings stretched their win streak to nine games.
Johnson had nine rebounds for Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0 Horizon League).
Grant Basile had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (8-4, 6-3).
Women
No. 1 STANFORD 82, UTAH 54: In Salt Lake City, Kiana Williams scored 18 points and Hannah Jump had 15 – both all on 3-pointers – to power the Cardinal.
Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Jump 5 for 10. Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) is 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).
Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points.
Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points.
GREEN BAY 62, PFW 46: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Hannah Hess scored 15 points, but it wasn't enough to lift the Mastodons to their first win of the season.
Purdue Fort Wayne (0-11, 0-9 Horizon League) led in the first quarter and trailed by three at halftime before fading in the second half.
Lyndsey Robson scored a game-high 18 points to lead Green Bay (6-4, 5-2).
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story