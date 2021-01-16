Godfrey, Carl lead PFW to road win

MILWAUKEE – Jarred Godfrey had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday night.

Dylan Carl had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5 Horizon League).

Deonte Billups had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Jalon Pipkins added six rebounds.

The Mastodons shot 53.4% (31 of 58) in the game and held a 44-29 advantage on the glass. Purdue Fort Wayne limited the Panthers (5-3, 4-2) to 38.8% (26 of 67) shooting.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Tafari Simms had 10 points.

Te'Jon Lucas, the Panthers' leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, had 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The two clubs will meet up again today as the Mastodons look to move back to .500 in league play.

IUPUI 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69: In Highland Heights, Kentucky, Marcus Burk maded 6 of 7 3-point shots to score 27 points to lead the Jaguars.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (2-4, 1-4 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Bobby Harvey added 10 points. Elyjah Goss had seven rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 20 points for the Norse (5-7, 3-4).

CLEVELAND STATE 66, WRIGHT STATE 64: In Dayton, Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds, and Deante Johnson made the game-winning alley-oop dunk with one second left as the Vikings stretched their win streak to nine games.

Johnson had nine rebounds for Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0 Horizon League).

Grant Basile had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (8-4, 6-3).

Women

No. 1 STANFORD 82, UTAH 54: In Salt Lake City, Kiana Williams scored 18 points and Hannah Jump had 15 – both all on 3-pointers – to power the Cardinal.

Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Jump 5 for 10. Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) is 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).

Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points.

Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points.

GREEN BAY 62, PFW 46: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Hannah Hess scored 15 points, but it wasn't enough to lift the Mastodons to their first win of the season.

Purdue Fort Wayne (0-11, 0-9 Horizon League) led in the first quarter and trailed by three at halftime before fading in the second half.

Lyndsey Robson scored a game-high 18 points to lead Green Bay (6-4, 5-2).