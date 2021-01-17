Gophers hand Michigan 1st loss

MINNEAPOLIS – Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Saturday, handing the Wolverines their first loss.

Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points for the Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll. Minnesota never trailed, holding the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.

According to Minnesota's research, this is the most consecutive ranked opponents for any NCAA team since St. John's played eight Top 25 teams in a row in 2011.

Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Isaiah Livers added 11 points for the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1), who played without senior guard Eli Brooks due to a foot injury suffered in a recent practice.

The Gophers' four losses – all to Big Ten teams ranked in the top 14 of the latest poll and all away from home – have come by an average margin of 19.8 points.

Robbins made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half and exacted some revenge on Hunter Dickinson, who got the better of him in the first matchup of the 7-footers and two of the best big men in the nation. Dickinson, who had 28 points against the Gophers at home while going 12 for 15 from the floor, scored nine points and had five turnovers.

The Gophers missed their first 12 attempts from 3-point range, too often settling for a long try against Michigan's intense ball pressure. Their own defense, against the best-shooting team in the Big Ten, was more than good enough to cover up for the shot selection issues.

The Wolverines had seven turnovers in the first seven minutes and just never established a rhythm in their half court. The Gophers had a 13-4 edge in fast-break points, 23-9 in scoring off turnovers.

No. 2 BAYLOR 68, No. 15 TEXAS TECH 60: In Lubbock, Texas, Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as the Bears stayed undefeated after their closest game this season.

Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

No. 4 TEXAS 82, KANSAS ST. 67: In Austin, Texas, Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points in a rare appearance for Texas, which rebounded from its first Big 12 loss of the season.

The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats.

No. 10 TENNESSEE 81, VANDERBILT 61: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading the Volunteers.

Johnson was one of three double-digit scorers for the Volunteers (10-1, 3-1 SEC). John Fulkerson had 15 points, and Victor Bailey scored 11.

No. 14 ILLINOIS 81, No. 21 OHIO ST. 87: In Champaign, Illinois, E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and the Buckeyes won a brutal Big Ten matchup. The game was very physical, mostly in the second half. One technical was called, on Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fisticuffs.

Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 for Ohio State (11-3, 5-3).

MIAMI 78, No. 16 LOUISVILLE 72: In Coral Gables, Florida, Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Hurricanes ended an 18-game skid against ranked opponents. Matt Cross scored 16 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

No. 17 MISSOURI 68, Texas A&M 52: In College Station, Texas, Dru Smith scored 15 points and the Tigers shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC).

No. 18 VIRGINIA 85, No. 12 CLEMSON 50: In Clemson, S.C., Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers each as the Cavaliers won their 11th straight over the Tigers to stay perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play.